Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
The Toronto Raptors have been a different team at home this season, and they’ll look to continue that trend on Monday when they host the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference – the New Orleans Pelicans.
Toronto – a winner of three straight – is 10-13 straight up at home this season, but it has offset that record with a 3-19 mark on the road. Meanwhile, the Pels, who have won five of their last 10, are just 4-18 on the road despite a 8-16 record at home.
Injuries have hurt both of these teams this season with players like Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes all missing time.
The Raptors are set as an underdog on Monday night with Barnes in the lineup. So far when Scottie plays this season, the Raps are 11-21 (they’ve gone just 2-11 without him).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans -1.5 (-108)
- Raptors +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -120
- Raptors: +100
Total
- 233 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 12-34
- Raptors record: 13-32
Pelicans vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – out
Pelicans vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
In five games since returning from a hamstring injury, Williamson has cleared 21.5 points three times, taking at least 14 shots in every game and 20 or more in each of his last two matchups.
The Pelicans forward dominates in the paint, and now he gets to face a Toronto team that is just 20th in the NBA in opponent points per game. If Zion gets up 20 shots, he’s a must bet at this number on Monday.
Toronto Raptors Best Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
RJ Barrett has knocked down at least two shots from beyond the arc in each of his last four games, and now he gets to face a New Orleans team that is 26th in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game (14.2) this season.
Barrett is averaging 1.9 made 3s per game while shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Toronto has thrived as a home underdog this season, going 14-5-1 against the spread.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are one of the worst road teams in the league (4-18 straight up, 7-15 against the spread) in the 2024-25 campaign.
Even with Zion active, the Pelicans are still down multiple key players in Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and potentially Dejounte Murray (questionable) in this matchup.
The Raptors are starting to play better as of late, doubling their win total on the road with a few wins last week. Over their last 10 games, Toronto is 18th in the league in net rating, outranking the Pelicans by more than two points per 100 possessions over that stretch.
I’ll back Toronto to pull off the upset tonight.
Pick: Raptors Moneyline (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
