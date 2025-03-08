Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
For the second straight game, the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets will face off, only this time they’ll play in Houston.
After falling behind early on Thursday, the Rockets rallied to pick up a 12-point road win behind 20-point games from Amen Thompson (21 points), Tari Eason (20 points) and Alperen Sengun (22 points).
The win kept Houston’s three-game buffer for the No. 5 seed in the West, and it’ll look to pick up another win on Saturday as a home favorite.
Can the tanking Pelicans play spoiler against a division foe?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +8 (-112)
- Rockets -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +270
- Rockets: -340
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 17-46
- Rockets record: 38-25
Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – questionable
- Brandon Boston – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Lester Quinones – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- David Roddy – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
Pelicans vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Note this story was written before prop odds were released. The props below are suggested based on recent player performance.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 3-Pointers Made
If this prop line is set at 2.5 for Murphy on Saturday, it is a must bet.
The Pelicans wing is hitting 36.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season, and he’s averaging 3.1 made 3s on 8.6 attempts per game. Murphy made three shots from deep against Houston on Thursday and has at least three made 3s in six of his last eight games.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans had been playing better as of late, but back-to-back double-digit losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets have shown that a favorable schedule may have helped the Pels win five of their previous 10 games.
New Orleans has struggled mightily on the road this season, covering the spread in just eight of 25 games as a road underdog.
This could be a spot to buy low on Houston – relative to where this spread may have been a few weeks ago before the team’s recent skid. The Pelicans have talented players in Murphy and Zion Williamson, but they don’t have enough to consistently compete – especially against one of the league’s top defenses.
I’ll lay the points with the Rockets after their 12-point road win on Thursday.
Pick: Rockets -8 (-108 at DraftKings)
