Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 16
The San Antonio Spurs won’t have either of their last two top picks (Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle) for the rest of summer league heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Wemby was never going to play this summer since he’s with the French National Team preparing for the Olympics, but a wrist injury has shut down Castle – the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft – after a strong start to the summer.
Without Castle, the Spurs are set as underdogs against Jordan Hawkins, Yves Missi and the Pelicans tonight.
How should we bet on this summer league matchup?
Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans -2.5 (-110)
- Spurs +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -142
- Spurs: +120
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Pelicans record: 0-2
- Spurs record: 2-0
Pelicans vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Pelicans
Jordan Hawkins: A lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hawkins is one of the better scorers in summer league, putting up 24 points in his last game, but he did turn the ball over eight times. The Pelicans could use Hawkins as a rotation piece this coming season – especially if they trade Brandon Ingram.
San Antonio Spurs
Harrison Ingram: With Castle done for the summer, second-round pick Harrison Ingram will be one of the players that the Spurs are looking at the most. Ingram shot just 2-for-10 from the field in his last game, finishing with six points and six rebounds.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
This spread may have looked a lot different if Castle was suiting up, but the Pelicans are instead favored despite going 0-2 through their first two summer league games.
San Antonio mustered just 79 points in a win over Atlanta in its last summer league game, and Hawkins should be by far the best player on the floor in this one.
I also don’t mind a play on the UNDER since there is a lack of offensive talent on both sides, but I am going to take New Orleans to win this game outright.
The Pels lost by five to a solid young Orlando team and seven to the Timberwolves – who also have a solid summer league group this offseason. Given San Antonio's lack of proven offense, I’ll take the Pels to earn a win.
Pick: Pelicans Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
