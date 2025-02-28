Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a rough season, but they've managed to string together three straight wins ahead of Friday night's game in Phoenix against the Suns.
The Suns have trended in the opposite direction, losing three straight, and are now in a spot where they have to get hot if they want to make the NBA Playoffs.
Let's dive into the odds, props, and best bet for Friday night's Western Conference showdown.
Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +7.5 (-105)
- Suns -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +260
- Suns -325
Total
- 233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pelicans vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Suns Live
- Pelicans Record: 16-43
- Suns Record: 27-32
Pelicans vs. Suns Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson, PG - Game Time Decision
- Kelly Olynyk, PF - Game Time Decision
- Bruce Brown, SF - Game Time Decision
- Herbert Jones, SF - Out For Season
- Brandon Boston, SG - Game Time Decision
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal, SG - Game Time Decision
- Monte Morris, PG - Game Time Decision
- Cody Martin, SF - Out
Pelicans vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- CJ McCollum UNDER 0.5 Steals (+120) via DraftKings
CJ McCollum isn't known as a guy who forces a lot of turnovers, averaging just 0.7 steals per game this season. Now, he faces a Suns team that has focused on not coughing the ball up in recent games. The Suns have turned the ball over on 12.2% of possessions and have allowed just 6.3 turnovers per game in their last three contests.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
The Pelicans rank 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.5% of boards. That should set up Kevin Durant to have a big day when it comes to rebounding. He has reached 7+ rebounds in two of his last four games, so there's a chance he soars over 5.5 tonight.
Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans, even when fully healthy, don't have the ability to hang with the Suns. They enter tonight ranking 26th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage, while the Suns rank eighth. Phoenix, despite recent losses, has a 59.0% eFG% in those stretch of games. If they keep shooting at that level, their losing streak will end tonight.
The Suns' losses lately have been because of their atrocious defense but now they get to host one of the few teams in the NBA in the Pelicans, who are even worse on their own side of the court.
The Suns will win and cover on Friday night.
Pick: Suns -7.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
