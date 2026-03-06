Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6
In this story:
The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are both in the second half of a back-to-back when they meet up on Friday night.
The Pelicans got a road win in Sacramento after losing two straight, while the Suns lost to the Bulls after winning their last two games.
The Suns won the first three meetings this season against the Pelicans, 121-98, 115-108, and 123-114.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +5.5 (-112)
- Suns -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +180
- Suns -218
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KTVK, KPHE
- Pelicans record: 20-44
- Suns record: 35-27
Pelicans vs. Suns Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – Questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Jordan Goodwin – Out
- Mark Williams – Out
- Dillon Brooks – Out
Pelicans vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Zion Williamson had a strong game last night in Sacramento, putting up 23 points on an efficient 10 of 14 shooting and adding five assists as well.
He now has OVER 23.5 Points + Assists in 10 of his last 11 games, and he played just 11 minutes in the lone UNDER. That stretch includes 21 points and 8 assists against Philadelphia in the second half of a back-to-back.
Williamson is now averaging 21.6 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, and scored 20 and 22 points in the two December games against the Suns.
The power forward has OVER 23.5 P+A in 70% of his games this season, and I expect that to continue tonight in Phoenix.
Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
All three meetings this season went UNDER the total, and although two of those were set in the low 240s, the Suns have continued to trend that way this season. Phoenix is 37-25 to the UNDER overall, including four straight games going UNDER the total.
With both teams on a back-to-back, there should be some tired legs on the court. I’ll fade both offenses and take another UNDER tonight in Phoenix.
Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop