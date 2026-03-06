Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are both in the second half of a back-to-back when they meet up on Friday night.

The Pelicans got a road win in Sacramento after losing two straight, while the Suns lost to the Bulls after winning their last two games.

The Suns won the first three meetings this season against the Pelicans, 121-98, 115-108, and 123-114.

The oddsmakers have the Suns as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +5.5 (-112)

Suns -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pelicans +180

Suns -218

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KTVK, KPHE

Pelicans record: 20-44

Suns record: 35-27

Pelicans vs. Suns Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Dejounte Murray – Questionable

Suns Injury Report

Jordan Goodwin – Out

Mark Williams – Out

Dillon Brooks – Out

Pelicans vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Zion Williamson had a strong game last night in Sacramento, putting up 23 points on an efficient 10 of 14 shooting and adding five assists as well.

He now has OVER 23.5 Points + Assists in 10 of his last 11 games, and he played just 11 minutes in the lone UNDER. That stretch includes 21 points and 8 assists against Philadelphia in the second half of a back-to-back.

Williamson is now averaging 21.6 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, and scored 20 and 22 points in the two December games against the Suns.

The power forward has OVER 23.5 P+A in 70% of his games this season, and I expect that to continue tonight in Phoenix.

Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

All three meetings this season went UNDER the total, and although two of those were set in the low 240s, the Suns have continued to trend that way this season. Phoenix is 37-25 to the UNDER overall, including four straight games going UNDER the total.

With both teams on a back-to-back, there should be some tired legs on the court. I’ll fade both offenses and take another UNDER tonight in Phoenix.

Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.