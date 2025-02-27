Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns suffered a brutal overtime loss on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies despite shooting the lights out from 3 in the contest.
Now, the Suns are favored at home against the New Orleans Pelicans as they look to get back into the play-in tournament mix in the Western Conference.
New Orleans only has 15 wins in the 2024-25 season, but it did pick up back-to-back victories over the San Antonio Spurs to open the week.
With the Suns’ defense looking like one of the worst in the NBA over the last month, can they be trusted to cover the spread on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +7.5 (-110)
- Suns -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +250
- Suns: -310
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 15-43
- Suns record: 27-31
Pelicans vs. Suns Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Jalen Crutcher – out
Suns Injury Report
- Monte Morris – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – out
Pelicans vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Murphy is having a great season for the struggling Pelicans, averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The sharpshooter could be in line for a big game on Thursday against a Phoenix defense that is dead last in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. Murphy has 23 or more points in six of his last 11 games, putting up 25.2 points per night over that stretch.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Bradley Beal has been rolling over his last three games since returning to the starting lineup, and he’s cleared 27.5 points, rebounds and assists in six consecutive games.
Over that stretch, Beal is averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Suns. He should be able to have a big game against a New Orleans defense that has been in the bottom-10 in the NBA in defensive rating all season long.
Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Both the Pelicans and Suns have been awful against the spread in this spot, and that may be a reason to look elsewhere when it comes to a best bet on Thursday night.
- New Orleans is 7-15 ATS as a road underdog – the third-worst mark in the NBA
- Phoenix is 5-14-1 ATS as a home favorite – a cover rate of just 26.3 percent
For one of the first times all season long, the Pelicans are relatively healthy in recent games, as only Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray (both expected to miss the rest of the season) have been out of the lineup and are key cogs in the rotation.
New Orleans is still struggling on offense over its last 10 games – ranking 22nd in the NBA in offensive rating – but this is a great matchup against a Phoenix team that has the worst defensive rating in the NBA over that span.
The Suns have been a bottom-five defense for most of the 2024-25 season, and they’re nearly impossible to trust on that end of the floor with a revolving door at the center and wing positions on a night-to-night basis.
New Orleans is one of the best OVER teams in the NBA (32-25-1) as it also has posted a bottom-10 defensive rating this season.
This game should be a high-scoring affair with stops looking extremely optional in this matchup.
Pick: OVER 235.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
