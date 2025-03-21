Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Minnesota Timberwolves are firmly in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but if they can finish the season strong, they have a chance of avoiding the play-in by grabbing the No. 6 seed.
They've gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, which has given their chances of doing that a solid boost. They can build on that on Friday night when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that has already been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Western Conference showdown.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +14.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +800
- Timberwolves -1400
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN
- Pelicans record: 19-51
- Timberwolves record: 40-31
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Murphy III, SG - Out For Season
- Brandon Boston, SG - Out
- Herbert Jones, SF - Out For Season
- Dejounte Murray, SG - Out For Season
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not Yet Available
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Best Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Points (-120) via BetMGM
The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to defend the interior this season, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 57.7% in two-point range. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back the Timberwolves' center, Rudy Gobert to have a rare strong offensive game. He's already averaging 10.9 points per game this season so as long as he reaches that mark, this bet will be a winner.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I have no problem laying the points with the Timberwolves tonight. At this point of the season, New Orleans is a poor excuse for an NBA team. The Pelicans rank 25th in effective field goal percentage and 29th in defensive efficiency.
This is also a bad stylistic matchup for the Pelicans. They rank fifth in the NBA in two-point field goal percentage with 61.5% of their shots coming from two-point range. Now, they face a Minnesota team that ranks ninth in the league in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 53.4% from two-point range.
I'll lay the points with Minnesota tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves -14.5 (-115) via BetMGM
