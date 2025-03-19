Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ eight-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night in dramatic fashion, as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to pull off the upset win.
Minnesota is still firmly in the mix for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and it’s in a prime spot to earn a bounce-back win on Wednesday.
The Wolves are major favorites at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are coming off a 46-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. To make matters worse, the Pelicans lost rising star sharpshooter Trey Murphy III for the season due to a torn labrum.
With Murphy out and the Pels in the midst of a three-game slide, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +12.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +490
- Timberwolves: -675
Total
- 226 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pelicans record: 18-51
- Timberwolves record: 40-30
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Lester Quinones – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Leonard Miller – out
- Tristen Newton – out
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER Points
Fresh off of a 19-point game against Indiana, DiVincenzo is averaging 14.5 points per game in 11 games since returning from a toe injury. The former Villanova star is also shooting an impressive 48.3 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from 3 over that stretch.
He should have a big scoring game against a New Orleans team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves are well under .500 against the spread in their last games as home favorites, but they should be able to handle this banged-up Pelicans team on Wednesday.
New Orleans is not only dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, but it also has the worst record against the spread as a road underdog (8-18 ATS) in the 2024-25 season.
The Pelicans lack any real offensive punch after Zion Williamson, and one has to wonder how much longer they’re willing to run him out there given all the injuries they’ve dealt with this season.
As for the Timberwolves, they’re firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and they have the best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games. Monday’s loss to Indiana was a tough one, but it’s not going to sway me from betting on the Wolves to cover against an inferior Pelicans squad.
Pick: Timberwolves -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
