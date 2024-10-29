Pelicans vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Back Zion Williamson, Fade Jonathan Kuminga)
The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face off on TNT on Tuesday night, but both teams are down key guards in Steph Curry (out, ankle) and Dejounte Murray (out, hand).
With Curry out, betting on the prop market could be tricky, as the Warriors will need someone to step without their usual offensive game plan in place.
As for the Pelicans, they struggled on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers – could this be a bounce-back spot?
Here are my three favorite props for this matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Warriors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
- Jonathan Kuminga UNDER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Draymond Green UNDER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
So far this season, Zion Williamson has 11 assists in two games, averaging 6.0 potential assists per game.
While that’s not great for this prop – he needs five to clear it – I can’t get over how much Zion has initiated offense for New Orleans with Murray out of the lineup.
“Point Zion” has been a concept for years, and he constantly had the ball initiating action at the top of the key against Portland on Sunday. He did clear this prop easily in his first game with seven assists, and if the New Orleans offense bounces back on Tuesday after a poor showing Sunday, Zion should be in play for five or more assists against Golden State.
Jonathan Kuminga UNDER 20.5 Points (-115)
Through three games, Jonathan Kuminga has just 24 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from 3.
While he should see a lot more usage without Curry, I can’t get behind him to score 21 or more points in this matchup.
Kuminga has only taken 10 or more shots in one game this season, playing 22 or fewer minutes in every game. I don’t think Curry’s absence makes his offensive role big enough to clear this number.
Draymond Green UNDER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Draymond Green has yet to clear his points, rebounds and assists prop this season, putting up 17, nine and nine PRA.
Without Curry in the lineup, Green should take on a bigger playmaking role, but he has a limited ceiling as a scorer, attempting just nine shots over the Warriors’ first three games.
I think this number is a little inflated based on Curry being out. Green would need a big assist day to end up getting over this prop against New Orleans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.