Penn State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Penn State and West Virginia meet in a high leverage non conference meeting in Week 1.
The Nittany Lions won big at home last season against the Mountaineers, but after a successful 2023 for West Virginia, can the team show its improvement by starting 2024 in a big way? Penn State has College Football Playoff aspirations, but must pass its first road test, will it?
Here's our full betting preview for the season opener from Morgantown.
Penn State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Penn State: -8.5 (-110)
- West Virginia: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Penn State: -310
- West Virginia: +255
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Penn State vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Milan Puksar Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Penn State Record: 0-0
- West Virginia Record: 0-0
Penn State vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Drew Allar: Allar had an up-and-down season as the starter of the Nittany Lions, but with new offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnecki who thrived at Kansas, the team is hopeful the QB’s big arm can really shine. Allar had 25 passing touchdowns to two interceptions, but only 12 big time throws to five turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus. Can he be more consistent in this new offense?
West Virginia
Garrett Greene: Greene showed flashes last season as a dual threat option in the resurgent Mountaineers 2023 campaign. He had 31 big time throws to only eight turnover worthy plays, consistently taking shots down the field to stretch the defense and open up the ground game. Can he follow it up with a strong effort to start 2024?
Penn State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
These two met to open 2023 in Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions punched in the late touchdown to cover the 20.5-point spread against a down West Virginia team.
However, the two teams meet again after the Mountaineers outshined expectations in a big way to put together an 9-4 season with a stout defensive line and competent offense. With the change of setting and the upgrade for WVU, the team is now listed as an eight-and-a-half point underdog.
With that being said, I’m skeptical that this team can hold up against the vaunted Nittany Lions defensive front.
In the meeting last season, Penn State outgained West Virginia by 170 yards and racked up six tackles for loss. The Nittany Lions will be transitioning to two new coordinators on each side of the ball, but the pieces are still in place to shut down the WVU offense.
While West Virginia had a strong season, the defense was outside the top 80 in defensive EPA/Play, and I believe this can be a coming out party for Kotelnecki’s revamped offense with Penn State. Just two years ago, Kotelnecki’s offense at Kansas was part of a 55–point effort in an overtime win at West Virginia.
I like Penn State to cover despite the line coming down.
PICK: Penn State -8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.