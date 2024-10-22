Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Penn State resumes play out of its bye week to face Wisconsin on the road in an opportunity to further solidify its standing as a College Football Playoff contender.
The Nittany Lions will face an in-form Wisconsin team that is off two straight wins in league play and seem to have found its stride on offense with Braedyn Locke taking over under center at quarterback for the Badgers.
Can Wisconsin compete with one of the few remaining unbeatens in college football?
Here’s our full betting preview for this Big Ten clash.
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Penn State: -6.5 (-114)
- Wisconsin: +6.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Penn State: -250
- Wisconsin: +202
Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Penn State vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Penn State Record: 6-0
- Wisconsin Record: 5-2
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Drew Allar: Allar was at his best in the come from behind effort ahead of the team’s bye week at USC. Despite three interceptions, Allar showed that he can execute a pass-heavy game plan, completing 30-of-43 passes for 391 yards with two touchdowns in the win. Can Allar avoid the turnovers, like he has been accustomed to doing over the last two years, and continue to unlock this Nittany Lions offense?
Wisconsin
Braedyn Locke: Stepping in for Tyler Van Dyke, Locke has emerged as a viable quarterback in Phil Longo’s scheme. In four starts, the Badgers have scored 21 or more in all three and have gone 3-1. Locke needs to avoid turnover worthy plays, he has eight to five big time throws, but he has kept this offense on schedule since coming into the picture.
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Wisconsin hasn’t been able to slow down the elite offenses on its schedule to date, allowing 38 to USC and 42 to Alabama this season. While it’s impressive that the team has gotten its season on track despite losing its starting quarterback in Van Dyke, this is a step up in class for the Badgers that may result in a humbling result.
Penn State will return to play off of a bye week, and is not receiving the credit for beating USC on the road in overtime as four point favorites, laying less than a touchdown in this matchup.
However, while I like Penn State to take care of business, its the total that I’m eyeing. The Nittany Lions have shown in competitive matchups to create explosive plays and generate scoring chances, which this game figures to be with a one score point spread.
Meanwhile, the Badgers defense has proven to struggle against elite competition, especially against the run where a normally stout defensive line is only 103rd in line yards. The Nittany Lions should be able to feast on the ground with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
However, can Locke’s big arm create some explosives for the Badgers? The quarterback is completing nearly 57% of his passes further than 10 yards down field and the Badgers are playing at an above average tempo this season.
I believe Penn State can score in this one, but Wisconsin can help in this one to go over an incredibly low total for two explosive offenses.
PICK: OVER 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.