Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Pepperdine Waves on Wednesday night in WCC action, the second meeting between these two teams in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pepperdine was blown out by 40 at home in the first meeting, and it’s just 6-14 this season. The Waves ended a six-game losing streak with a win over Portland in their last matchup, but can they hang around with Gonzaga tonight?

The Bulldogs have not lost since playing Michigan earlier in the season, and they’re 19-1 with a perfect record in WCC play.

Mark Few’s group is the No. 6 team in KenPom’s latest rankings, posting the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 10 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.

Oddsmakers have set the Bulldogs as massive favorites on Wednesday, as they allowed just 56 points in their first meeting with the Waves.

Here’s a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s WCC clash.

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pepperdine +28.5 (-105)

Gonzaga -28.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pepperdine: N/A

Gonzaga: N/A

Total

148.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Pepperdine record: 6-14

Gonzaga record: 19-1

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch

Mario Saint-Supery, Guard, Gonzaga

Freshman Mario Saint-Supery is coming off arguably the best game of his college career against Seattle, scoring 20 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

He only scored five points against Pepperdine the last time these teams played, but Saint-Supery could start to see his role expand for Mark Few if he continues to shoot the 3-ball at a high rate. The freshman is knocking down 46.3 percent of his shots from deep, but he’s playing just 20.9 minutes per game.

This could be a matchup where Saint-Supery gets some extra run, as the Bulldogs didn’t play their starters a ton in the 40-point blowout over the Waves earlier this season. Saint-Supery is an intriguing player to watch after a light-out shooting performance in his last game.

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

The Bulldogs already have a 40-point road win under their belt against the Waves, and Pepperdine has struggled mightily in WCC play to this point, going just 1-6.

Sometimes the best bet is the easy bet, and taking the Bulldogs to cover is the play to make on Wednesday.

So far this season, Gonzaga has won five of its seven WCC games by 20 or more points, and Pepperdine’s advanced profile doesn’t match up with a Bulldogs team that is one of the 10-best squads in the country.

The Waves rank 271st in KenPom’s latest rankings and are outside the top 300 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Gonzaga held them to just 56 points in their first meeting, and things could be even tougher on the Waves on the road.

I’ll lay the points with the Bulldogs as they look to remain perfect in conference play.

Pick: Gonzaga -28.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.