Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and More)
Who wants the NBA Cup?
Tuesday is the final day of Group Play for the 2024 NBA Cup, and 22 teams are in action with many needing a win to stay in the mix to advance to the knockout stage next week.
The biggest matchups take place in the Eastern Conference, as the 3-0 New York Knicks take on the 3-0 Orlando Magic to see who wins East Group A and the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons (also 3-0) face off to see who wins East Group B.
With so much at stake on Tuesday, I’ve compiled five picks for the action on Dec. 3, including prop bets for Steph Curry, Cade Cunningham and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Here’s a breakdown of each bet for tonight's action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 69-65-2 (+0.85 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1079-1010-24 (+38.95 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Houston Rockets Moneyline (-108) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
- Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142) – 0.5 unit
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Houston Rockets Moneyline (-108) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
It’s nearly impossible to justify fading the Houston Rockets in this game, as they rank No. 4 in the NBA in net rating and No. 2 in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are just 15th in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve been outscored by 29 points in their three NBA Cup games so far this season.
Houston is an NBA-best 15-6 against the spread this season while the Kings are 7-13-1 against the spread and an NBA-worst 2-8-1 against the spread at home.
Maybe this is a trap game for the Rockets, but it also could put them as the No. 1 seed in the West from the NBA Cup depending upon their margin of victory.
After knocking off OKC on Sunday, I think Houston is primed for another win on Tuesday night.
Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142) – 0.5 unit
This prop has been money for Steph Curry this season, as he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 15 games.
Not only that, but Curry has picked up at least 10 rebounds and assists in nine consecutive matchups. On the season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game – good for 11.8 rebounds and assists.
This is a massive value on Tuesday in a crucial NBA Cup game for Golden State, as it could earn the top seed out of the West with a win.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein is having the best possible start since returning from a fractured hand.
Here’s a breakdown of his five games with OKC this season:
- vs. POR: 13 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists – 30 PRA
- @ SAC: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- @ GSW: 14 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists – 31 PRA
- @ LAL: 11 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists – 34 PRA
- @ HOU: 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists – 36 PRA
Now, he takes on a Utah team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in points in the paint allowed per game.
As long as oddsmakers keep setting this number in the mid-20s, Hartenstein is a must bet.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
This number feels like a steal for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game that has a ton of implications for the NBA Cup.
The two-time league MVP is averaging 32.9 points per game this season while shooting 60.9 percent from the field, and he had 59 points in an overtime win over Detroit earlier this season.
Giannis has cleared this prop in four straight games and five of his last seven, and I expect him to play a ton of minutes in a must-win for the Bucks to advance.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham appears set to return to action after missing the team’s last four games with an injury.
Prior to going out, Cade had been terrific distributing the ball, averaging 9.0 assists per game on the season and putting up 10 or more dimes in six straight games. In fact, he’s cleared 8.5 assists in the last 12 games he’s played in, averaging 10.4 assists per game over that stretch.
In addition to that, Cunningham is averaging 14.9 potential assists per game on the season and 16.5 potential assists over his last 11 games.
