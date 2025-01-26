Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Blazers, Donovan Clingan)
There’s only one game to bet in the NBA on Sunday, but it offers some interesting value – especially when it comes to the total.
The Portland Trail Blazers, who have won four games in a row, will host the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and OKC is set as a massive favorite.
While I’m not sold on laying the points with the Thunder since Lu Dort (knee) and Chet Holmgren (hip) are both out, there are two bets worth taking for this standalone game.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays for Sunday, Jan. 26.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 123-125-4 (-1.67 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1133-1070-26 (+36.42 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Oklahoma City Thunder-Portland Trail Blazers UNDER 226 (-112)
Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Portland rookie Donovan Clingan should have an expanded role on Sunday with Deandre Ayton out, and he’s thrived when the former No. 1 overall pick sits this season.
Clingan is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in 10 games without Ayton this season, putting up 13 boards on Jan. 24 and 10 boards on Jan. 11. In fact, Clingan has at least nine boards in six of the 10 games that Ayton has missed (and he’s played) in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is a great matchup for Clingan on the glass, as OKC ranks 27th in rebounding percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. Even with Isaiah Hartenstein back for the Thunder, Clingan should have a huge game on the glass in this one.
Oklahoma City Thunder-Portland Trail Blazers UNDER 226 (-112)
All season long, OKC has been the No. 1 defense in the NBA, ranking first in defensive rating and first in opponent points per game.
While the Blazers have won four games in a row, they are still a better UNDER team than OVER team in the 2024-25 season, and I think that continues tonight. Portland has not cleared 226 points once on its four-game winning streak, playing much better on the defensive side of the ball.
Plus, the Blazers enter this game just 26th in the league in offensive rating. I wouldn't be shocked to see this matchup end up similar to the second meeting between these teams (208 combined points), where OKC won a low-scoring affair.
Losing Lu Dort (knee) hurts, but the Thunder can plug and play Alex Caruso in his spot in the starting lineup – if they so choose.
Over their last 10 games, these teams are No. 2 (OKC) and No. 8 (Portland) in defensive rating. Don’t be shocked if this game ends up in the low 100s on Sunday.
