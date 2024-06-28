Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles on Friday)
The WNBA is taking us into the weekend with a pair of interesting matchups, starting with the Connecticut Sun playing a back-to-back after a win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.
Connecticut takes on the Atlanta Dream in the first game of the night, and there is a former University of Connecticut star that could be worth a bet in the prop market in her return to the state.
In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Sparks are massive underdogs against the Phoenix Mercury, and I’m eyeing a prop bet for veteran guard Diana Taurasi – another former UConn star – in that matchup.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 29-24 (+2.57 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Diana Taurasi UNDER 4.5 Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Tina Charles OVER 15.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Diana Taurasi UNDER 4.5 Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
Taurasi’s longevity is really wild. The Mercury guard is still an impact player at 42 years old, and she’s averaging 16.3 points per game this season.
However, we’re focusing on the star’s passing in this matchup.
While the Los Angeles Sparks are 11th in the league in opponent assists per game, I can’t back Taurasi – who averages just 2.3 assists per game this season – to pick up five or more dimes on Friday.
Taurasi has cleared 4.5 assists in just two of her 16 games, and while she’s been hovering around the four assist mark a lot as of late, she opened the season with 11 straight games of two or fewer assists.
Let’s play the percentages and take the UNDER on this prop tonight.
Tina Charles OVER 15.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Tina Charles is in her first season with the Atlanta Dream and she’s playing well, averaging 13.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
But why take her over tonight?
Well, the Dream are down star Rhyne Howard to an ankle injury, and Charles has picked up the slack in her absence, scoring 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the two games that she’s missed.
Charles also had an 18-shot attempt game against the Sun earlier this season, scoring 12 points in a matchup where Atlanta mustered just 50 total points.
The usage is going to be there for Charles with Howard out, and the Sun may be vulnerable after having to go to overtime on Thursday to beat the lowly Washington Mystics.
Charles has taken 13 or more shots in four straight games, averaging 19.3 points per game over that stretch. She's a great bet to lead the Dream in scoring on Friday.
