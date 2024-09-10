Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Rhyne Howard, Sun-Sparks and Liberty-Wings)
Tuesday’s WNBA action features three games with playoff implications up and down the slate.
The Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Connecticut Sun are all in action on Tuesday with the No. 1 through No. 3 seeds still not decided.
Plus, the Atlanta Dream have a chance to gain some ground in their quest for the No. 8 seed with just a few games to play.
I’m making a bet for each of the matchups tonight, including a player prop, total, and a side. Let’s keep things rolling after another positive day on Sunday!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 65-49 (+9.15 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Rhyne Howard OVER 20+ Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Connecticut Sun-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 158.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
- New York Liberty -9.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
Rhyne Howard OVER 20+ Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, attempting at least 24 shots in each of those contests. She’s now up to 18.1 points per game on the season, but can she go OVER 20.5 points on Tuesday?
If the usage stays the same for Howard, I love the OVER against the Minnesota Lynx – even though they’re one of the better defensive teams in the WNBA.
Howard is averaging 33.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 over her last three games, seeing a massive bump in her efficiency compared to her season-long numbers.
With the Dream in the mix for the final playoff spot in the WNBA, I wouldn't be shocked to see another huge usage game for the star guard.
Connecticut Sun-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 158.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
Back to the well!
We hit this bet on Sunday night in the Sun-Sparks matchup, and I’m going back to it – even though the total is a little lower – on Tuesday.
The games between these teams this season have finished with 149, 130, and 146 combined points. None of them have come close to clearing this number, yet oddsmakers keep waiting for a high-scoring game.
The Sun play at the slowest pace in the WNBA, and they rank No. 1 in the league in defensive rating. They’d love to play a low-scoring rock right, and luckily they get to face a Sparks team that is one of the worst offensive squads in the league.
This is a no-brainer under bet on Tuesday.
New York Liberty -9.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
Earlier this season – after the Olympic break – these teams matched up twice in New York with the Liberty winning by 20 and eight points in those games.
New York hasn’t been great against the spread at home, but it is 12-5 ATS on the road, which gives it a major edge against the Wings (5-12 ATS at home).
Dallas has the worst defensive rating in the W, and it should struggle against the league’s best offense. I can’t see the Wings hanging around, especially since they don’t have anything to play for in this matchup (Dallas has been eliminated from playoff contention).
I trust the Liberty more on the road this season, and the numbers back that up. They rank No. 1 in road net rating (+12.6), posting the best offensive and defensive rating in the league away from home as well.
I’ll lay the points with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and company tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.