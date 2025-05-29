Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wings vs. Sky, Valkyries vs. Liberty)
Thursday’s WNBA action features a pair of games, including a rematch between the New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries after the two squads matched up on Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s contest did not go the Valkyries’ way, as they fell to 2-2 on the season after suffering a blowout loss.
The other matchup on Thursday features the 1-4 Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers taking on the 0-4 Chicago Sky and Angel Reese. The Sky led early on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, but they were unable to hold on in the matchup, dropping a fourth game in a row.
Meanwhile, the Wings picked up their first win of the season against the Connecticut Sun behind a huge game from No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.
Can the Wings keep rolling on the road as slight favorites?
I have a pick for that matchup and a player prop to look for in the Liberty-Valkyries game on Thursday, May 29.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 8-8 (-0.52 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 92-82 (+3.95 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dallas Wings -3 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
For the second straight game, Dallas is favored on the road, and I’m buying the Wings to pick up a win on Thursday.
Dallas has not gotten off to a great start, losing its first four games, but it dominated a struggling Connecticut team by 22 points on Tuesday. Even though the Wings are just 1-4, they have single-digit losses to playoff-caliber teams in Minnesota, Seattle, and Atlanta.
Chicago is not that.
The Sky have been brutal on both ends of the floor this season, ranking dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating (113.6) and second-to-last in offensive rating (89.5). The Sky have certainly looked like a lesser team on the offensive end without last season’s leading scorer – Chennedy Carter – in the fold.
Dallas is just 11th in defensive rating in 2025, but it has the No. 5 offense in the league, led by Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. I expect the Wings to dominate on that end against a weak Chicago defense that has given up over 90 points in every game in 2025.
Player Prop Watch
While I’m not betting on the New York-Golden State matchup due to the massive 18-point spread, I do have a player prop that could be worth a look on Thursday once odds are posted.
Guard Natasha Cloud has been elite for the Liberty this season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
On Tuesday, I bet her to finish with over 11.5 rebounds and assists, and she picked up 13, dishing out 10 dimes in the win over Golden State.
Cloud now has 15, 12, 13, and 13 rebounds and assists, and she’s been the primary playmaker for the Liberty – even with Sabrina Ionescu in the fold. I wouldn't be shocked to see Cloud soar past this number again on Thursday – if it’s once again set at 11.5.
