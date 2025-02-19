Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Austin Reaves, Hornets vs. Lakers)
We’re baaaaaaaaaaack.
The NBA’s All-Star festivities are in the rearview, players should be a little more rested and the final stretch of the regular season is set to begin on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Charlotte Hornets in a standalone game.
Over the next two months, the playoff and play-in tournament races in both conferences should heat up, as there are just five games separating the No. 6 seed from the No. 11 seed in the West and just four games separating the No. 5 seed from the No. 9 seed in the East.
On Wednesday, the Lakers and Hornets will make up a game that was moved due to the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as massive favorites in this matchup as they look to build on their strong play since the new year.
Here’s how I’m betting this standalone matchup in the Association.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 146-148-4 (-2.48 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1156-1093-26 (+35.61 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
- Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 3.5 Assists (-130) -- 0.25 unit
Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
This is an extremely favorable number for Lakers guard Austin Reaves, especially since LeBron James (foot/ankle) has been banged up and missed the All-Star Game.
While James has said that he hopes to play on Wednesday, taking some pressure off of the 40-year-old by running more offense through Reaves and Luka Doncic could be in the game plan.
Reaves is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 5.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game over that stretch.
With Doncic in the fold, there is some fear that Reaves’ playmaking duties will take a hit, but so far he’s put up 11 and four dimes in two games with Doncic in the lineup, clearing this prop on both occasions (13 R+A and 16 R+A).
Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 3.5 Assists (-130) – 0.25 unit
This is a small bet that I’m placing for this standalone matchup, as second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. is being overvalued as a playmaker.
Over his last 10 games, Smith Jr. is averaging less than six potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 3.5 dimes in just six of 19 games (14 starts) since re-entering the rotation. Smith Jr. is averaging just 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Plus, the Hornets guard played just 16:14 in his last game and has only cleared this number in five of his 14 starts in the 2024-25 season. I could see this line moving down to 2.5 by game time, so I’ll grab the 3.5 early on Wednesday.
