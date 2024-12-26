Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cade Cunningham, Hornets vs. Wizards)
After a terrific slate of games on Christmas Day, the NBA season continues with a loaded slate on Thursday night, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic hosting the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons facing the Sacramento Kings.
There are several ways to bet on tonight’s action, but I’m eyeing two props and one side on Thursday, including a play for Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
Let’s break each of the plays down for Thursday night.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 90-93-4 (-4.85 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1110-1038-26 (+33.24 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Charlotte Hornets -4 (-112) vs. Washington Wizards – 0.5 unit
- Tristan da Silva OVER 11.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Charlotte Hornets -4 (-112) vs. Washington Wizards – 0.5 unit
The Charlotte Hornets may get Brandon Miller (questionable) back in action on Thursday, and that would be a major boost against the lowly Washington Wizards, who Charlotte lost to back on Dec. 19.
The Wizards are set as home underdogs in this matchup, a spot in which they are just 5-9 against the spread this season. Washington’s average scoring margin in those 14 games is -13.9 points.
I think Charlotte is in a good spot to cover – especially if Miller plays. The Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in net rating and 29th in defensive rating.
Washington has already ruled out Kyle Kuzma and has listed Carlton Carrington, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly as questionable in this matchup.
Tristan da Silva OVER 11.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying Orlando Magic rookie Tristan Da Silva on Thursday night with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both out of the lineup tonight.
Da Silva has scored 18, eight, 15 and 20 points in his last four games (all starts) while attempting double-digit shots in three of those four games.
If that usage stays the same for the rookie, he should be able to score 12 or more points against Miami. He finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting against the Heat earlier in the month, but he played less minutes in that game (28) than three that he cleared this prop.
Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.7 assists per game this season, and he’s really created a ton of offense for Detroit.
Cunningham is averaging 16.2 potential assists and 11.7 adjusted assists per game, picking up 10 or more dimes in 11 of his last 14 games.
The Kings rank in the middle of the pack in opponent assists per game, and Cunningham is averaging nearly 11 assists per game over his last 15 matchups.
He’s worth a shot to clear this prop on Thursday.
