Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Derrick White, Jalen Brunson, Desmond Bane)
Before the entire NBA is off on Christmas Eve, 28 teams are in action on Monday night, giving bettors plenty of options to consider.
While there are a few sides that are intriguing, I’m eyeing three players props as my favorite picks for tonight’s action.
After a 1-1 showing on Sunday, I’d love to get some momentum going into a huge Christmas Day slate.
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s NBA Best Bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 86-88-4 (-3.42 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1096-1033-26 (+34.67 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Desmond Bane OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
- Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-115) – 0.5 unit
Desmond Bane OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has seen his scoring take a hit this season, but he’s doing everything else for the Grizzlies – and it’s a big reason why they’ve moved into the No. 2 spot in the West.
I am shocked to see this rebounds and assists number so low for Bane, who is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game (10.5 combined) in the 2024-25 campaign.
Bane has cleared this prop in 12 of his 16 games since returning from injury, including 12 of his 15 starts (he finished with eight in the one game he came off the bench). He is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over that stretch.
We have to lay some juice with this prop, but 8.5 is an absolute steal on Monday night.
Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Do we have a buy-low candidate in Boston?
The Orlando Magic have been one of the best defenses in the NBA, but I think we’re getting some value on Derrick White tonight after he scored just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in his last game.
On the season, White is averaging 17.0 points per game for Boston, yet his points prop is set at just 13.5 on Monday. In addition to that, White has 14 or more points in 21 of his 27 games this season.
While his shot volume has taken a hit with Kristaps Porzingis back, I still think White can clear this discounted number on Monday.
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-115) – 0.5 unit
This isn’t the easiest matchup, but New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been on a heater as of late.
The Toronto Raptors are in the top-10 in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, but they couldn’t slow down Brunson the last time these teams faced off, allowing the All-NBA guard to shoot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Brunson is coming off a 7-for-10 shooting game from 3 against New Orleans, and he’s pushed his season-long 3-point percentage to 44.6 percent. Not only that, but Brunson has three or more made 3s in 16 of his 28 games and seven of his last 10.
I’ll back him to stay hot against a banged-up Raptors team tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.