Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kyrie Irving, Jalen Suggs in NBA Cup Quarterfinals)
The NBA Cup knockout stage begins on Tuesday night, as the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarterfinals.
Milwaukee and OKC are favored to advance, but the Mavs enter this matchup on a seven-game winning streak while posting the best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games.
Orlando is in a tough spot against the Bucks, as stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are both out of the lineup with oblique injuries, significantly limiting the team’s offensive ceiling.
When it comes to betting on this two-game NBA Cup slate, I’m eyeing three different props – including one for a player with an expanded role as of late.
Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday’s bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 74-72-3 (+0.30 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1084-1017-25 (+38.40 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Jalen Suggs OVER 20.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Kyrie Irving OVER 21.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Suggs OVER 20.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Suggs is now the de-facto No. 1 option on offense for the Orlando Magic with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to oblique injuries.
Suggs scored 26 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns, and he’s scored 22 and 26 points in his last two games, taking 37 total shots over that stretch.
On the season, Suggs is averaging 16.0 points per game, but he’s shot just 41.2 percent from the field. On the bright side – for this prop – no team has allowed more points per game to point guards (28.2) than the Bucks this season.
Suggs should be able to clear this prop given how many shots he’ll get for a shorthanded Magic squad.
Kyrie Irving OVER 21.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
After not the best playoff series last season against Oklahoma City, Kyrie Irving could be in a prime bounce-back spot tonight.
So far this season, Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from beyond the arc. Despite that, oddsmakers have set his points prop at just 21.5 on Tuesday night.
Yes, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA, but Irving has picked up 22 or more points in 15 of his 22 games in the 2024-25 season.
Kyrie’s shots per game are down this season – from 19.5 to 17.9 – but he’s shot the 3-ball at a really impressive rate.
OKC should end up putting Lu Dort on Luka Doncic, and I think Irving may be relied on to carry a major load on offense.
PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
Dallas forward PJ Washington is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, posting 13.1 rebound chances per night heading into this matchup.
Now, Washington is questionable, but if he plays, I love this prop for him against an OKC team that ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game.
Washington has seven or more boards in 12 of his 19 games this season, and he’s grabbed double-digit boards in eight games. He’s a must-bet if he plays tonight.
