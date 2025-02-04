Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Clippers, Mikal Bridges, Heat vs. Bulls)
Tuesday’s NBA action features a rivalry matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, and that game is one of my favorites to bet on tonight!
After a 3-1 day on Monday, I’m looking to keep the momentum going for the seven-game slate tonight, which also features the Dallas Mavericks in their second game in the post-Luka Doncic era.
Tuesday’s picks feature a moneyline play, a spread play, a player prop parlay and a singular player prop – a little something for everyone.
Mikal Bridges and Norman Powell are two of the individual players that I love tonight, but are they better to bet in a parlay?
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the picks on Tuesday night.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 134-139-4 (-3.65 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1144-1084-26 (+34.43 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Mikal Bridges-Norman Powell Prop Parlay (-118)
- Miami Heat Moneyline (-162) vs. Chicago Bulls – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Clippers -8.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 0.5 unit
PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
I love this prop number for Dallas forward P.J. Washington, especially with news coming down that Anthony Davis is out of the lineup on Tuesday.
Washington has 16 or more points in seven of his last nine matchups, pushing his season average to 14.4 points per game in the process. The key for Washington has been his usage, as he’s taken 14.6 shots per game over his last 10.
If he sees that usage again, Washington should easily clear this against a Philly defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Mikal Bridges-Norman Powell Prop Parlay (-118)
- Mikal Bridges 15+ Points
- Norman Powell 18+ Points
Mikal Bridges 15+ Points
I took Bridges in our New York Knicks-Houston Rockets same-game parlay on Monday, and I’m going back to the well with OG Anunoby’s status up in the air again tonight.
Bridges had 22 points on 18 shots on Monday night, and he’s now averaging 18.6 points per game since the start of 2025 (17 games). While the Raptors have held Bridges short of this number twice in three games this season, the Knicks wing should remain in an expanded offensive role if Anunoby sits out.
Plus, Bridges has 15 or more points in 12 of his last 17 games since Jan. 1.
Norman Powell 18+ Points
This is a great spot to buy low on Norman Powell, especially with the Lakers down one of the best defensive wings in Max Christie (now in Dallas).
Powell has scored 22 or more points in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 matchups – and he’s reached at least 18 points in all of those games.
He’s averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3. Plus, earlier this season, Powell had 22 points on 17 shots against the Lakers.
Miami Heat Moneyline (-162) vs. Chicago Bulls – 0.5 unit
It’s impossible to buy this Chicago Bulls team right now – especially at home.
So far this season, the Bulls are just 9-16 straight up at home and 8-7-1 against the spread as home underdogs. Now, they’ve traded away their best player (Zach LaVine) and are already signaling their desire to tank by waiving veterans Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte.
Miami – the No. 6 seed in the East – is still competing for a playoff spot despite the Jimmy Butler drama, but both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games.
On top of that, the Heat are just 3-7 against the spread as road favorites. So, I’m forgetting the points and simply laying the price on Miami to win.
The Bulls are clinging to the No. 10 seed in the East, but they’ve lost seven of 10 and appear to be headed for a bigger slide down the standings after the LaVine deal.
It’s an ugly bet, but Miami is the team to trust tonight.
Los Angeles Clippers -8.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 0.5 unit
This is a prime bounce-back spot for the Clippers after a disappointing loss to Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Kawhi Leonard and the Clips enter this game as the best team in the NBA when it comes to their against the spread record as a home favorite (12-3), and they’ve won 17 of their 25 games at home this season.
While the Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Doncic trade has weakened them in the short term – especially defensively.
With Luka still out due to his calf strain, the Lakers don’t have one of their best wing defenders (Max Christie) or their best interior defender (Davis) since both were traded to Dallas.
The Clippers should be able to get whatever they want at the rim against Jaxson Hayes, Trey Jemison and Christian Koloko, and I’m not sold on the Lakers having enough offense to win this game against a healthy Clippers squad.
While the Lakers are No. 2 in the NBA in net rating in their last 10 games, they had Davis in most of those. On top of that, the Clippers are still 10th in the league in net rating over that stretch and have the sixth-best net rating (and second-best defensive rating) in the NBA at home.
