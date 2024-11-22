Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Zach LaVine, Nets-Sixers)
The NBA Cup continues on Friday night with eight different games that could start to solidify who will advance to the knockout stages in a few weeks.
Despite there being eight games, there are three that have double-digit spreads, a sign that we may not get a ton of close matchups.
I’ll be honest, this isn’t my favorite NBA slate of the season, but there are still three plays that I’m willing to wager on for Friday night.
I have two props, and a road underdog to consider for this NBA Cup action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 54-50-1 (+1.66 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1064-995-23 (+39.75 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Stephen Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Brooklyn Nets +6 (-112) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Stephen Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season while shooting an impressive 44.1 percent from 3.
Curry has cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his last seven games, and he has a great matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (29th in defensive rating) on Friday night.
I’ve been betting Curry’s rebounds and assists prop all season long, but I’m staying away from that tonight now that his points prop has dropped to 23.5. I think that’s a prime spot to back him to have an all-around good game – like the 23 points, eight dimes and four boards he put up in the Warriors last game.
Now, there is some worry that the Warriors could blow out New Orleans and sit Curry, but it appears Jordan Hawkins (questionable) could be in line to return for the Pels tonight. Not only that, but point differential matters in NBA Cup games, so Steve Kerr may be more inclined to leave Steph out there even if the Warriors are up by a comfortable margin.
After he dropped 35 PRA on just 10 shot attempts in his last game, Steph is undervalued at this number on Friday.
Brooklyn Nets +6 (-112) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
Right now, I don’t know how anyone could justify laying six points with this Philadelphia 76ers team, especially with George re-aggravating his knee injury and being ruled out for this matchup.
Philly has dropped five games in a row and is just 2-12 on the season, posting the worst offensive rating in the NBA over its first 14 games.
Even with Embiid back in action, Philly has yet to win a game, going 0-4. He did look more like himself against Memphis, scoring 35 points, but it still wasn’t enough for the Sixers to get a win.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been a frisky team so far this season, going 10-4-1 against the spread overall, 5-1-1 against the spread as a road dog and 6-9 straight up.
The Nets have the veteran talent to keep them in games, and they’ve posted a much better net rating (-2.6) than the Sixers (-8.8) so far this season.
I’ll gladly take the points on Friday night.
Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine hasn’t been an automatic bet when it comes to his scoring – he had just eight points against Cleveland last Friday – but he’s got just about as good of a matchup as you can find tonight.
The Atlanta Hawks are a bottom 10 team in defensive rating, but they really struggle against good shooters, allowing opponents to shoot 39.4 percent from 3 this season (the worst mark in the NBA) while making a league-high 16.6 3s per game.
That sets up well for LaVine, who is shooting a career-high from 3 this season and has scored 25 or more points in seven of his 13 games. In addition to that, LaVine has taken at least 15 shots in nine games, giving him a solid floor to reach this number.
I think he soars past 22.5 points in a game with a total in the 240s.
