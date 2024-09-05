Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner)
Another day, another sweep on Wednesday night in our WNBA Best Bets!
Yours truly is now up over nine units on the season, and I’m looking to keep things rolling with a pair of prop bets for two future Hall of Famers on Thursday night.
The first prop comes in the Seattle Storm-New York Liberty matchup, where Breanna Stewart is looking to keep her former team wishing for the old days after she dropped 32 points on them on Friday.
Then, in the late game between the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Suns, I’m targeting an interesting rebound prop in a half-unit play.
Do we have another sweep in the cards?
Let’s dive into the picks!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 59-44 (+9.01 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
- Brittney Griner OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135) – 0.5 unit
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Back-to-back 32-point games for Stewie have raised her season-long scoring average to 20.5 points per game.
While Stewart isn’t having as great of a season as she did when she won the league MVP in 2023, she’s gotten red hot since the Olympic break.
Over eight games, Stewart is averaging 23.8 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range.
She’s cleared 22.5 points in four of those matchups, and she torched the Storm for 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting on Friday.
Seattle does have a top-four defensive rating this season, but that has dropped to No. 8 in the league since the Olympic break. Plus, the Storm love to push the pace (No. 3 in the WNBA) this season.
I expect Stewart to have another big game tonight.
Brittney Griner OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135) – 0.5 unit
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is having a solid season, but she’s averaging just 6.4 rebounds per game.
Despite that, I’m taking the OVER on her rebounds prop, as she faces the Mystics, who are just 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage.
Griner has cleared 6.5 boards in four of nine games since the Olympic break, and she had seven rebounds in less than 30 minutes in her lone matchup with Washington this season.
This prop is far from a lock with Griner, but she’s facing a team that is in the bottom half of the league in opponent rebounds allowed per game and rebounding percentage. That should set up well for her on Thursday night.
