Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Mystics vs. Sparks)
There are just two days until the WNBA All-Star break, and Tuesday’s action features an interesting two-game slate with some of the top young players in the game in action.
Second-year guard Cailtin Clark and the Indiana Fever head to Boston – that’s right, TD Garden – to take on the Connecticut Sun. The Sun also played a game in Boston last season, and they’ll likely pack TD Garden with Clark in town.
Connecticut has struggled in the 2025 season, winning just three games, and it’s set as a massive underdog on Tuesday night.
Later in the night, the surprising Washington Mystics hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Sparks, who are coming off a win against the Sun on Sunday. The Sparks and Kelsey Plum are one-point favorites in this matchup, but they’ve only won two games at home all season long.
With a major slate waiting on Wednesday to close out the first half of the WNBA season, I’m eyeing two plays on Tuesday to keep some positive momentum going after a strong start to the week in these WNBA Best Bets.
Here’s a breakdown of each play for July 15.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 32-40 (-3.07 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 116-114 (+1.40 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
- Washington Mystics +1 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
Despite missing time with multiple injuries this season, Clark has still been extremely effective as a passer for the Fever, averaging 9.0 assists per game.
Clark has cleared 8.5 dimes in nine of her 12 appearances in the 2025 season – although she did fail to pick up nine dimes in her lone matchup with the Sun, finishing with just six in that game.
Still, I’m buying the All-Star guard against a Sun defense that is dead last in the league in points allowed per game and defensive rating and 12th in opponent assists per game (21.4).
Clark has picked up nine and 13 assists in her last two games, and she should carve up a Sun defense that has provided virtually zero resistance all season long. The Fever are also humming on offense over their last two games, scoring 102 and 99 points in back-to-back wins.
Washington Mystics +1 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Even though the Sparks are at home on Tuesday, I’m backing Washington to cover and win outright as a one-point underdog.
The Mystics are just 4-7 straight up on the road this season, but Los Angeles is just 2-8 at home and was trailing the Sun for quite some time on Sunday before pulling out a four-point win.
Los Angeles’ defense has been a nightmare this season with Cameron Brink (ACL recovery) sidelined, as the Sparks are allowing the second-most points per game in the W and gave up 88 points to the league’s worst offense on Sunday.
Overall, Los Angeles is 7-13-1 against the spread this season, and it ranks 11th in the W in net rating (-5.9).
While the Mystics aren’t a potent offense (12th in offensive rating), they do rank fifth in the WNBA in defensive rating and have won plenty of games in lower-scoring affairs.
I have a hard time betting on the Sparks in a pick’em scenario given how poorly they’ve played defensively in 2025. Washington is undervalued in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.