Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mercury vs. Storm on Saturday)
Saturday features a standalone game in the WNBA between two teams that have already clinched a playoff spot.
The Seattle Storm play host to the Phoenix Mercury, who have fallen to the No. 7 seed in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever surging since the Olympic break.
There is still some room for movement in the standings, so this game matters a lot to both teams if they want to improve on their current spots. The Storm have been one of the better home teams in the W, and they’re favored in this matchup.
I’m making one play for tonight’s game ahead of a five-game slate on Sunday.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 59-46 (+7.51 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Seattle Storm -4 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm -4 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury
Are the Storm undervalued at home on Saturday night?
Seattle hasn’t played great since the Olympic break, going 4-6 in its last 10 games and ranking in the bottom half of the league in net rating over the stretch, but it also has faced a brutal schedule.
The last four games against the Storm came against the two best teams in the WNBA, and while they went 1-3, they did cover the spread on the road against the New York Liberty on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Phoenix is just one spot ahead of the Storm in net rating over this 10-game stretch while also going 4-6 straight up.
The Mercury fell under .500 on the season in a bad blowout loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday, and they’re 8-11 against the spread as underdogs and 7-10 straight up on the road.
I don’t see them pulling off the upset against a Seattle team that is 12-5 straight up at home.
I’ll buy low on the Storm in a home game after a brutal East Coast trip.
