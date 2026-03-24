Is Peyton Watson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Suns)

Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson returned from a five-plus week absence due to a hamstring injury on Sunday, and he put together a strong showing against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watson finished with 14 points (on 6-of-13 shooting), six rebounds and three assists in less than 20 minutes of action as the Nuggets picked up an easy win at home. However, Watson is back on the injury report and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Denver is listing Watson with (right hamstring injury management), and it's likely that it is holding him out of this game as a precaution. The Nuggets have the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, so it's likely that they're planning for Watson to play in that game.

This season, Watson has been a breakout star for a Denver team that currently holds the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. He's averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.

Since Watson is sitting out the front end of a back-to-back, Denver may rely more on Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun on the wing in this matchup. Here's a look at my favorite prop target for Denver as it looks to knock off the Suns.

Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

It’s been a rough first season for Cameron Johnson with the Denver Nuggets, as he missed a bunch of time with a knee injury and has struggled to find a rhythm in the offense.

That has changed a bit in the month of March, as Johnson is averaging 12.9 points in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from 3 during that stretch.

Johnson has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last seven games, including a 5-for-7 shooting night from deep against Portland.

Tuesday features a tough matchup against a Suns team that is No. 1 in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 3 in opponent 3s made per game, but Johnson was 3-for-6 from deep in his last game against his former team.

Overall, the Nuggets wing is shooting 43.3 percent from deep, knocking down 2.0 of his 4.5 attempts per game. He’s worth a look to hit this prop with more minutes available since Watson is sidelined.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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