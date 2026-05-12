PGA Championship Cut Line Prediction: Who Will Make the Weekend at Aronimink?

The best golfers in the world will tee it up at this year's edition of the PGA Championship.

Unlike the Masters, this major is a full-field event with 156 golfers competing. Only the top 70 (with ties) will advance to the weekend, which makes betting on a few golfers to make or miss the cut an interesting proposition.

Let's take a look at the history of the cut at the PGA Championship, and then I'll make my prediction for what the cut line will be, along with my best bet to both make and miss the cut.

PGA Championship cut line history

Year Course Cut Line 2025 Quail Hollow +1 2024 Valhalla Golf Club -1 2023 Oak Hill Country Club +5 2022 Southern Hills Country Club +4 2021 Kiawah Island +5 2020 TPC Harding Park +1 2019 Bethpage Black +4 2018 Bellerive E 2017 Quail Hollow +5 2016 Baltusrol +2

2026 PGA Championship cut line prediction

We don't have a recent PGA Championship at Aronimink to use as a benchmark for what the cut line will be this week, but we can say confidently that the cut line has been at even or lower only twice in the past 10 years.

I do think Aronimink will play easier than people think heading into this week, but I don't think the cut line will get to under par. I expect it to be a touch over par, similar to last year at Quail Hollow.

Cut line prediction: +1

PGA Championship best bet to make the cut

Gary Woodland has revitalized his career, and he's been fantastic over the past two months. Since winning the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has finished T38 or better in four straight events, including a T33 at the Masters. His distance off the tee is going to be a significant advantage at this course, so I would be shocked if he's not playing on the weekend.

Pick: Gary Woodland -205

PGA Championship best bet to miss the cut

Pick: Bryson DeChambeau +340

I'm done with Bryson DeChambeau. His iron play has been bad for the past year, and he seems to struggle the most when playing at courses that present him with uneven lies, which is one of Aronimink's biggest defenses. He missed the cut at the Masters last month, and I haven't seen anything since then to convince me that he's going to contend this week.

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