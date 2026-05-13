PGA Championship Hole in One Odds and History at Aronimink Golf Club
One of the most electric bets you can place on a golf tournament is whether or not a hole in one will be recorded. The bet could be won within the first few holes of the event, or you might be stuck waiting until Sunday, hoping someone gets an ace.
Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the PGA Championship ahead of the 2026 edition of the major tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.
PGA Championship hole in one odds
- Yes +100
- No -125
At +100 odds, there's an implied probability of 50% that a hole in one will be recorded at Aronomink Golf Club this week.
PGA Championship hole in one history
There have been 51 total holes in one at the PGA Championship, with Sebastian Soderberg being the most recent last season.
Year
Golfer
Course
2025
Si Woo Kim
Quail Hollow
2025
Eric Cole
Quail Hollow
2024
Sebastian Soderberg
Valhalla
2023
Michael Block
Oak Hill
2020
Byeong Hun An
TPC Harding Park
2019
Lucas Bjerregaard
Bethpage Black
2018
Matt Wallace
Bellerive
2017
Joost Luiten
Quail Hollow
2016
Tim Clark
Oak Hill
2010
Tom Lehman
Whistling Straits
2008
Freddie Jacobson
Oakland Hills
2006
Olin Brown
Medinah
2005
Charles Howell III
Baltusrol
2004
Robert Gamez
Whistling Straits
2004
Hale Irwin
Whistling Straits
2003
Robert Allenby
Oak Hill
2001
David Toms
Atlanta Athletic Club
2001
Scott Hoch
Atlanta Athletic Club
2001
Nick Faldo
Atlanta Athletic Club
1999
Mark Brooks
Medinah
1997
Ernie Els
Winged Foot
1996
Vijay Singh
Valhalla
1996
Steve Lowry
Valhalla
1996
George Bowman
Valhalla
1995
Lee Janzen
Riviera
1995
Fuzzy Zoeller
Riviera
1989
Lanny Wadkins
Kemper Lakes
1989
Scott Hoch
Kemper Lakes
1989
Mark O'Meara
Kemper Lakes
1989
Davis Love III
Kemper Lakes
1988
Raymond Floyd
Oak Tree
1988
David Edwards
Oak Tree
1988
Paul Azinger
Oak Tree
1988
Gene Sauers
Oak Tree
1987
Bob Lohr
PGA National
1985
Donny Hammond
Cherry Hills
1983
Bobby Nichols
Riviera
1982
Peter Oosterhuis
Southern Hills
1982
Woody Blackburn
Southern Hills
1981
Bob Eastwood
Atlanta Athletic Club
1979
Frank Connor
Oakland Hills
1979
Ron Streck
Oakland Hills
1978
Gil Morgan
Oakmont
1977
Bob Zender
Pebble Beach
1977
Tom Nieporte
Pebble Beach
1976
Peter Ooosterhuis
Congressional
1975
Hale Irwin
Firestone
1969
Jim Turnesa
NCR
1968
Larry Ziegler
Pecan Valley
1965
George Knudson
Laurel Valley
1963
Dick Hart
Dallas
The PGA Championship has been hosted at Aronimink just once in its history, in 1962. As you can tell above, there wasn't a hole in one recorded that year. THere were also no holes in one recorded at the 2018 BMW Championship, which was the last time we've seen a men's professional golf tournament hosted at Aronimink.
PGA Championship hole in one prediction
I'm surprised that the odds of a hole in one are set at +100. I would have expected the odds to be much longer, considering Aronimink is known for its long and difficult Par 3s. Only one par 3 is shorter than 200 yards. The 171-yard fifth hole is the shortest hole on the course, but its challenging green will make for a challenging ace.
There has been at least one hole in one in three straight PGA Championships, but I think that streak ends this year. The "No", listed at -125, is one of my favorite bets of the week.
Pick: No hole in one -125 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets