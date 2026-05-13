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PGA Championship Hole in One Odds and History at Aronimink Golf Club

Iain MacMillan|
The odds point toward a hole in one not being recorded at the 2026 PGA Championship.
The odds point toward a hole in one not being recorded at the 2026 PGA Championship. | James Lang-Imagn Images

One of the most electric bets you can place on a golf tournament is whether or not a hole in one will be recorded. The bet could be won within the first few holes of the event, or you might be stuck waiting until Sunday, hoping someone gets an ace.

Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the PGA Championship ahead of the 2026 edition of the major tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA Championship hole in one odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Yes +100
  • No -125

At +100 odds, there's an implied probability of 50% that a hole in one will be recorded at Aronomink Golf Club this week.

PGA Championship hole in one history

There have been 51 total holes in one at the PGA Championship, with Sebastian Soderberg being the most recent last season.

Year

Golfer

Course

2025

Si Woo Kim

Quail Hollow

2025

Eric Cole

Quail Hollow

2024

Sebastian Soderberg

Valhalla

2023

Michael Block

Oak Hill

2020

Byeong Hun An

TPC Harding Park

2019

Lucas Bjerregaard

Bethpage Black

2018

Matt Wallace

Bellerive

2017

Joost Luiten

Quail Hollow

2016

Tim Clark

Oak Hill

2010

Tom Lehman

Whistling Straits

2008

Freddie Jacobson

Oakland Hills

2006

Olin Brown

Medinah

2005

Charles Howell III

Baltusrol

2004

Robert Gamez

Whistling Straits

2004

Hale Irwin

Whistling Straits

2003

Robert Allenby

Oak Hill

2001

David Toms

Atlanta Athletic Club

2001

Scott Hoch

Atlanta Athletic Club

2001

Nick Faldo

Atlanta Athletic Club

1999

Mark Brooks

Medinah

1997

Ernie Els

Winged Foot

1996

Vijay Singh

Valhalla

1996

Steve Lowry

Valhalla

1996

George Bowman

Valhalla

1995

Lee Janzen

Riviera

1995

Fuzzy Zoeller

Riviera

1989

Lanny Wadkins

Kemper Lakes

1989

Scott Hoch

Kemper Lakes

1989

Mark O'Meara

Kemper Lakes

1989

Davis Love III

Kemper Lakes

1988

Raymond Floyd

Oak Tree

1988

David Edwards

Oak Tree

1988

Paul Azinger

Oak Tree

1988

Gene Sauers

Oak Tree

1987

Bob Lohr

PGA National

1985

Donny Hammond

Cherry Hills

1983

Bobby Nichols

Riviera

1982

Peter Oosterhuis

Southern Hills

1982

Woody Blackburn

Southern Hills

1981

Bob Eastwood

Atlanta Athletic Club

1979

Frank Connor

Oakland Hills

1979

Ron Streck

Oakland Hills

1978

Gil Morgan

Oakmont

1977

Bob Zender

Pebble Beach

1977

Tom Nieporte

Pebble Beach

1976

Peter Ooosterhuis

Congressional

1975

Hale Irwin

Firestone

1969

Jim Turnesa

NCR

1968

Larry Ziegler

Pecan Valley

1965

George Knudson

Laurel Valley

1963

Dick Hart

Dallas

The PGA Championship has been hosted at Aronimink just once in its history, in 1962. As you can tell above, there wasn't a hole in one recorded that year. THere were also no holes in one recorded at the 2018 BMW Championship, which was the last time we've seen a men's professional golf tournament hosted at Aronimink.

PGA Championship hole in one prediction

I'm surprised that the odds of a hole in one are set at +100. I would have expected the odds to be much longer, considering Aronimink is known for its long and difficult Par 3s. Only one par 3 is shorter than 200 yards. The 171-yard fifth hole is the shortest hole on the course, but its challenging green will make for a challenging ace.

There has been at least one hole in one in three straight PGA Championships, but I think that streak ends this year. The "No", listed at -125, is one of my favorite bets of the week.

Pick: No hole in one -125 via FanDuel

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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