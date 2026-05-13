PGA Championship Hole in One Odds and History at Aronimink Golf Club

One of the most electric bets you can place on a golf tournament is whether or not a hole in one will be recorded. The bet could be won within the first few holes of the event, or you might be stuck waiting until Sunday, hoping someone gets an ace.

Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the PGA Championship ahead of the 2026 edition of the major tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA Championship hole in one odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Yes +100

No -125

At +100 odds, there's an implied probability of 50% that a hole in one will be recorded at Aronomink Golf Club this week.

PGA Championship hole in one history

There have been 51 total holes in one at the PGA Championship, with Sebastian Soderberg being the most recent last season.

Year Golfer Course 2025 Si Woo Kim Quail Hollow 2025 Eric Cole Quail Hollow 2024 Sebastian Soderberg Valhalla 2023 Michael Block Oak Hill 2020 Byeong Hun An TPC Harding Park 2019 Lucas Bjerregaard Bethpage Black 2018 Matt Wallace Bellerive 2017 Joost Luiten Quail Hollow 2016 Tim Clark Oak Hill 2010 Tom Lehman Whistling Straits 2008 Freddie Jacobson Oakland Hills 2006 Olin Brown Medinah 2005 Charles Howell III Baltusrol 2004 Robert Gamez Whistling Straits 2004 Hale Irwin Whistling Straits 2003 Robert Allenby Oak Hill 2001 David Toms Atlanta Athletic Club 2001 Scott Hoch Atlanta Athletic Club 2001 Nick Faldo Atlanta Athletic Club 1999 Mark Brooks Medinah 1997 Ernie Els Winged Foot 1996 Vijay Singh Valhalla 1996 Steve Lowry Valhalla 1996 George Bowman Valhalla 1995 Lee Janzen Riviera 1995 Fuzzy Zoeller Riviera 1989 Lanny Wadkins Kemper Lakes 1989 Scott Hoch Kemper Lakes 1989 Mark O'Meara Kemper Lakes 1989 Davis Love III Kemper Lakes 1988 Raymond Floyd Oak Tree 1988 David Edwards Oak Tree 1988 Paul Azinger Oak Tree 1988 Gene Sauers Oak Tree 1987 Bob Lohr PGA National 1985 Donny Hammond Cherry Hills 1983 Bobby Nichols Riviera 1982 Peter Oosterhuis Southern Hills 1982 Woody Blackburn Southern Hills 1981 Bob Eastwood Atlanta Athletic Club 1979 Frank Connor Oakland Hills 1979 Ron Streck Oakland Hills 1978 Gil Morgan Oakmont 1977 Bob Zender Pebble Beach 1977 Tom Nieporte Pebble Beach 1976 Peter Ooosterhuis Congressional 1975 Hale Irwin Firestone 1969 Jim Turnesa NCR 1968 Larry Ziegler Pecan Valley 1965 George Knudson Laurel Valley 1963 Dick Hart Dallas

The PGA Championship has been hosted at Aronimink just once in its history, in 1962. As you can tell above, there wasn't a hole in one recorded that year. THere were also no holes in one recorded at the 2018 BMW Championship, which was the last time we've seen a men's professional golf tournament hosted at Aronimink.

PGA Championship hole in one prediction

I'm surprised that the odds of a hole in one are set at +100. I would have expected the odds to be much longer, considering Aronimink is known for its long and difficult Par 3s. Only one par 3 is shorter than 200 yards. The 171-yard fifth hole is the shortest hole on the course, but its challenging green will make for a challenging ace.

There has been at least one hole in one in three straight PGA Championships, but I think that streak ends this year. The "No", listed at -125, is one of my favorite bets of the week.

Pick: No hole in one -125 via FanDuel

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