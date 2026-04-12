PGA Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler Big Favorite After Rory McIlroy’s Masters Win
Rory McIlroy won his second straight Masters, but he’s not the betting favorite to win a second straight major championship. Instead, it’s Scottie Scheffler seeking his second consecutive PGA Championship who remains atop the oddsboard.
Scheffler is +380 at FanDuel to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in May. Scheffler finished one stroke behind McIlroy at the Masters and won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Those are the same odds he had before the Masters.
McIlroy is second on the PGA Championship oddsboard at +700 on FD. He broke a decade-long majorless drought at the 2025 Masters and then backed up his title to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. In classic McIlroy fashion, nothing came easy in the end.
Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut at the Masters, is third in the odds at +900. Fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm is fourth at +1400. Xander Schauffele rounds out the top 5 at +1700.
McIlroy built a six-stroke lead heading into the weekend at Augusta National. Then he played the final 36 holes at even par, letting a host of players back in it, including Scheffler. McIlroy bogeyed the 72nd hole after slicing his drive into the right trees. Luckily, he had a two-stroke lead, and his bogey on 18 was enough to win his sixth major.
Scheffler didn’t have his best stuff this week, but played the final 36 holes bogey-free to get to 11-under. He had a birdie putt on 17 to get to 12-under, but it slid just by the hole. That was the biggest threat McIlroy faced on the back nine as he held a comfortable two-stroke lead from the 13th hole until his final bogey.
Scheffler dominated the 2025 PGA Championship, building a three-stroke lead heading into the final round and extending it to five at the end. DeChambeau was among the players to tie for second, his second straight runner-up finish at the PGA.
Aronimink, a Donald Ross design, hosted several PGA Tour events in the past, a U.S. Amateur and the 1962 PGA Championship, won by Gary Player. Justin Rose, who tied for third at the Masters, and Keegan Bradley were among the winners of the previous PGA Tour events there.
Notably, Tiger Woods, who is currently in rehab after getting into a car accident in late March, is listed with +20000 odds. Those are the longest odds on the board.
Here are the full odds for every player on FanDuel.
2026 PGA Championship Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +380
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Bryson Dechambeau +900
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1700
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Cameron Young +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Justin Rose +2700
- Brooks Koepka +2700
- Chris Gotterup +2700
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3300
- Patrick Cantlay +3300
- Joaquin Niemann +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Patrick Reed +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Sepp Straka +5500
- Robert MacIntyre +6000
- Tony Finau +6500
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Jason Day +6500
- Daniel Berger +6500
- Max Homa +6500
- Russell Henley +6500
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Cameron Smith +6500
- J.J. Spaun +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Minwoo Lee +8000
- Maverick McNealy +8000
- Sam Burns +8000
- Will Zalatoris +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Jacob Bridgeman +8000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Harris English +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Aaron Rai +10000
- Tom Kim +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Sahith Theegala +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- J.T. Poston +12500
- Taylor Pendrith +12500
- Davis Thompson +12500
- Adam Scott +12500
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Dean Burmester +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- David Puig +15000
- Sergio Garcia +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +15000
- Andrew Novak +15000
- Stephan Jaeger +15000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +20000
- Tiger Woods +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra