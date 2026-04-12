PGA Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler Big Favorite After Rory McIlroy’s Masters Win

Rory McIlroy won his second straight Masters, but he’s not the betting favorite to win a second straight major championship. Instead, it’s Scottie Scheffler seeking his second consecutive PGA Championship who remains atop the oddsboard.

Scheffler is +380 at FanDuel to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in May. Scheffler finished one stroke behind McIlroy at the Masters and won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Those are the same odds he had before the Masters.

McIlroy is second on the PGA Championship oddsboard at +700 on FD. He broke a decade-long majorless drought at the 2025 Masters and then backed up his title to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. In classic McIlroy fashion, nothing came easy in the end.

Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut at the Masters, is third in the odds at +900. Fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm is fourth at +1400. Xander Schauffele rounds out the top 5 at +1700.

McIlroy built a six-stroke lead heading into the weekend at Augusta National. Then he played the final 36 holes at even par, letting a host of players back in it, including Scheffler. McIlroy bogeyed the 72nd hole after slicing his drive into the right trees. Luckily, he had a two-stroke lead, and his bogey on 18 was enough to win his sixth major.

Scheffler didn’t have his best stuff this week, but played the final 36 holes bogey-free to get to 11-under. He had a birdie putt on 17 to get to 12-under, but it slid just by the hole. That was the biggest threat McIlroy faced on the back nine as he held a comfortable two-stroke lead from the 13th hole until his final bogey.

Scheffler dominated the 2025 PGA Championship, building a three-stroke lead heading into the final round and extending it to five at the end. DeChambeau was among the players to tie for second, his second straight runner-up finish at the PGA.

Aronimink, a Donald Ross design, hosted several PGA Tour events in the past, a U.S. Amateur and the 1962 PGA Championship, won by Gary Player. Justin Rose, who tied for third at the Masters, and Keegan Bradley were among the winners of the previous PGA Tour events there.

Notably, Tiger Woods, who is currently in rehab after getting into a car accident in late March, is listed with +20000 odds. Those are the longest odds on the board.

Here are the full odds for every player on FanDuel.

2026 PGA Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler +380

Rory McIlroy +700

Bryson Dechambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +1700

Justin Thomas +1800

Cameron Young +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Justin Rose +2700

Brooks Koepka +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Patrick Reed +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Tony Finau +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Jason Day +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Max Homa +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sungjae Im +6500

Cameron Smith +6500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Minwoo Lee +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Harris English +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

J.T. Poston +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Davis Thompson +12500

Adam Scott +12500

Ryan Fox +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

David Puig +15000

Sergio Garcia +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Tiger Woods +20000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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