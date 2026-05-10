PGA Tour Big 3: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler Lead PGA Championship Odds
The second major championship of the golf season is here and a bunch of familiar faces are atop the oddsboard. One just moved up and created a potential PGA Tour Big 3.
Rory McIlroy won the Masters as the second betting favorite and is once again second in the odds to win the PGA Championship at +850 at FanDuel. Ahead of him is Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last year, and is +480 at FanDuel to repeat.
After them, there’s a solid gap followed by one of the hottest players on the planet and a pair of LIV golfers.
The PGA Championship is at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia. It last hosted a major in 1962, the PGA Championship won by Gary Player. It also hosted the 1977 U.S. Amateur and three PGA Tour events.
Justin Rose, who’s enjoyed a career resurgence over the last two years, won one of those events and was runner-up in a playoff in another. He’s +4000 at FanDuel to win the title. Keegan Bradley, who beat Rose in that playoff, is +10000.
Behind the two betting favorites, we find Cameron Young at +1200. He’s been red-hot this year, winning the Players Championship and Cadillac Championship. He was T10 at the Truist.
LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau follow Young at +1500 and +2000, respectively. They were non-factors at the Masters. DeChambeau has finished runner-up at the last two PGA Championships and has two other Top 5s in the event. Rahm finished T8 last year, tying his best finish at the event. Xander Schauffele is in between them at +1800.
Rahm and DeChambeau were +1200 heading into last week and Young was +1800. Apparently, oddsmakers have more belief in the latter now.
Aronimink is a Donald Ross design. When it last hosted a PGA Tour event, Bradley and Rose finished at 20-under par. While the winning score likely won’t be that low, there should be plenty of birdies. Look for players who are long off the tee and elite on approach. We'll have all our picks coming out this week.
Here are the odds for the PGA Championship at FanDuel for every player in the field.
2026 PGA Championship Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +480
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Cameron Young +1200
- Jon Rahm +1500
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
- Ludvig Åberg +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Collin Morikawa +4000
- Justin Rose +4000
- Brooks Koepka +4000
- Russell Henley +4500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4500
- Viktor Hovland +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Rickie Fowler +5500
- Patrick Cantlay +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Robert MacIntyre +6000
- Jordan Spieth +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Patrick Reed +7000
- Nicolai Højgaard +7000
- J.J. Spaun +7000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Shane Lowry +8000
- Joaquin Niemann +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +10000
- Min Woo Lee +10000
- Kristoffer Reitan +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Jason Day +10000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Harris English +10000
- Jake Knapp +10000
- Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
- Maverick McNealy +10000
- Sungjae Im +10000
- Jacob Bridgeman +10000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +12500
- Marco Penge +12500
- Corey Conners +12500
- David Puig +12500
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Ryan Gerard +17500
- Sahith Theegala +17500
- Alex Noren +17500
- Dustin Johnson +17500
- Michael Brennan +17500
- Samuel Stevens +17500
- Aaron Rai +17500
- Keith Mitchell +17500
- Nick Taylor +17500
- Wyndham Clark +17500
- Alex Smalley +17500
- Harry Hall +17500
- Daniel Berger +17500
- Brian Harman +17500
- Pierceson Coody +22500
- Taylor Pendrith +22500
- Rasmus Højgaard +22500
- Max Homa +22500
- Matt McCarty +22500
- Jayden Schaper +25000
- Denny McCarthy +25000
- Aldrich Potgieter +25000
- Tom McKibbin +25000
- Ryo Hisatsune +25000
- Jordan Smith +25000
- Angel Ayora +25000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Cameron Smith +25000
- Haotong Li +35000
- Daniel Hillier +35000
- Ricky Castillo +35000
- Stephan Jaeger +35000
- Ryan Fox +35000
- Stewart Cink +35000
- Bud Cauley +35000
- Andrew Novak +35000
- Max Greyserman +35000
- Billy Horschel +35000
- Max McGreevy +35000
- Michael Kim +35000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
- Andrew Putnam +50000
- Lucas Glover +50000
- Richard Hoey +50000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000
- Ian Holt +50000
- Patrick Rodgers +50000
- Matt Wallace +50000
- Garrick Higgo +50000
- Austin Smotherman +50000
- Nico Echavarria +50000
- Sami Valimaki +75000
- Chris Kirk +75000
- Johnny Keefer +75000
- Steven Fisk +75000
- Casey Jarvis +75000
- Matti Schmid +75000
- John Parry +75000
- Mikael Lindberg +75000
- William Mouw +75000
- Jimmy Walker +100000
- Bryce Fisher +100000
- Michael Block +100000
- Braden Shattuck +100000
- Ben Kern +100000
- Y.E. Yang +100000
- Jhonattan Vegas +100000
- Bernd Wiesberger +100000
- Luke Donald +100000
- Elvis Smylie +100000
- Derek Berg +100000
- Jared Jones +100000
- Ryan Vermeer +100000
- Dan Brown +100000
- Francisco Bidé +100000
- Timothy Wiseman +100000
- Paul McClure +100000
- Adam Schenk +100000
- Adrien Saddier +100000
- Austin Hurt +100000
- Padraig Harrington +100000
- Garrett Sapp +100000
- Ben Polland +100000
- David Lipsky +100000
- Martin Kaymer +100000
- Emiliano Grillo +100000
- Brian Campbell +100000
- Joe Highsmith +100000
- Jordan Gumberg +100000
- Kota Kaneko +100000
- Tyler Collet +100000
- Jason Dufner +100000
- Davis Riley +100000
- Zach Haynes +100000
- Ryan Lenahan +100000
- Michael Kartrude +100000
- Chris Gabriele +100000
- Mark Geddes +100000
- Travis Smyth +100000
- Shaun Micheel +100000
- Chandler Blanchet +100000
- Jesse Droemer +100000
- Andy Sullivan +100000
- Kazuki Higa +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra