PGA Tour Big 3: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler Lead PGA Championship Odds

The second major championship of the golf season is here and a bunch of familiar faces are atop the oddsboard. One just moved up and created a potential PGA Tour Big 3.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters as the second betting favorite and is once again second in the odds to win the PGA Championship at +850 at FanDuel. Ahead of him is Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last year, and is +480 at FanDuel to repeat.

After them, there’s a solid gap followed by one of the hottest players on the planet and a pair of LIV golfers.

The PGA Championship is at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia. It last hosted a major in 1962, the PGA Championship won by Gary Player. It also hosted the 1977 U.S. Amateur and three PGA Tour events.

Justin Rose, who’s enjoyed a career resurgence over the last two years, won one of those events and was runner-up in a playoff in another. He’s +4000 at FanDuel to win the title. Keegan Bradley, who beat Rose in that playoff, is +10000.

Behind the two betting favorites, we find Cameron Young at +1200. He’s been red-hot this year, winning the Players Championship and Cadillac Championship. He was T10 at the Truist.

LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau follow Young at +1500 and +2000, respectively. They were non-factors at the Masters. DeChambeau has finished runner-up at the last two PGA Championships and has two other Top 5s in the event. Rahm finished T8 last year, tying his best finish at the event. Xander Schauffele is in between them at +1800.

Rahm and DeChambeau were +1200 heading into last week and Young was +1800. Apparently, oddsmakers have more belief in the latter now.

Aronimink is a Donald Ross design. When it last hosted a PGA Tour event, Bradley and Rose finished at 20-under par. While the winning score likely won’t be that low, there should be plenty of birdies. Look for players who are long off the tee and elite on approach. We'll have all our picks coming out this week.

Here are the odds for the PGA Championship at FanDuel for every player in the field.

2026 PGA Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Thomas +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Jordan Spieth +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Nicolai Højgaard +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Min Woo Lee +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Jason Day +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harris English +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12500

Marco Penge +12500

Corey Conners +12500

David Puig +12500

Thomas Detry +15000

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Michael Brennan +17500

Samuel Stevens +17500

Aaron Rai +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Alex Smalley +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Pierceson Coody +22500

Taylor Pendrith +22500

Rasmus Højgaard +22500

Max Homa +22500

Matt McCarty +22500

Jayden Schaper +25000

Denny McCarthy +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Tom McKibbin +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Angel Ayora +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Cameron Smith +25000

Haotong Li +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Ricky Castillo +35000

Stephan Jaeger +35000

Ryan Fox +35000

Stewart Cink +35000

Bud Cauley +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Max Greyserman +35000

Billy Horschel +35000

Max McGreevy +35000

Michael Kim +35000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000

Ian Holt +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Matt Wallace +50000

Garrick Higgo +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Sami Valimaki +75000

Chris Kirk +75000

Johnny Keefer +75000

Steven Fisk +75000

Casey Jarvis +75000

Matti Schmid +75000

John Parry +75000

Mikael Lindberg +75000

William Mouw +75000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Michael Block +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Bernd Wiesberger +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Dan Brown +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ben Polland +100000

David Lipsky +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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