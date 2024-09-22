Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball
The MLB schedule makers got it right when they set today's Sunday Night Baseball matchup to be an NL East showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
The Mets, who have been one of the better teams in baseball in the second half of the season, are clinging on to a 2.0 game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the final wild card berth in the National League. With seven games to go including a three-game set against the Braves to start next week, the stakes for tonight's game couldn't be higher.
Meanwhile, the Phillies have stumbled a bit down the stretch but have clinched a playoff berth and with a win tonight will officially capture the NL East crown.
With so much on the line in tonight's game, let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+122)
- Mets +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Phillies -148
- Mets +126
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-122)
- UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Phillies vs. Mets Starting Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)
- New York: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Phillies record: 92-63
- Mets record: 86-69
Phillies vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: The Phillies need their ace to show up in a big way tonight with the NL East crown on the line. Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in the Majors this season but has yet to face the Mets in 2024. It's worth noting he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since July 29.
New York Mets
Luisangel Acuna: The 22-year old has been fantastic since getting called up to the Majors. He has batted .385 with an OPS of 1.292 since his first start with the Mets on Sept 14. If he can keep up this level of play, he's going to play a pivotal role in these final few games.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
It's time for the Phillies to clinch the division. Their offense has started to hit up at the perfect time and they enter tonight's game ranking fifth in the Majors in OPS at .772, two spots above the Mets who come in at seventh at .748.
It's largely been the Phillies' pitching that has let them down at times this month, but with their ace on the mound tonight, that won't be an issue. You could make an argument to fade the Phillies when someone not named Zack Wheeler is on the mound for them, but with him getting the start tonight, it's hard to bet against them.
Give me the Phillies to get the job done and clinch the NL East tonight.
Pick: Phillies -148
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.