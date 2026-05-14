Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The Boston Red Sox host the Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday night.

It’s been a low-scoring series thus far, with the Phillies winning 2-1 on Tuesday night and the Red Sox getting a 3-1 victory last night.

That could continue tonight with Ranger Suarez set to face off against his old team, and fellow southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Philadelphia.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Red Sox on Thursday, May 14.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Red Sox +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Phillies -112

Red Sox -108

Total

7.0 (Over -120/Under -101)

Phillies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.98 ERA)

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.77 ERA)

Jesus Luzardo is looking to get back on track after a rough start against the Rockies last time out. He allowed six runs (five earned) in just three innings of work. This came after allowing just two runs in 13.1 innings across his previous two starts.

Ranger Suarez has been fantastic in most of his starts recently. Outside of a four-run outing against the Yankees on April 22, he’s allowed no runs on nine hits in 26 innings across his last four starts.

Phillies vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NESN

Phillies record: 20-23

Red Sox record: 18-24

Phillies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-151)

Jesus Luzardo may have only lasted three innings last time out, but he still racked up six strikeouts against the Rockies. This came after getting 10 strikeouts against the Marlins and 8 against the Giants.

Luzardo has found his strikeout stuff this season, and that’s bad news for the Red Sox. Boston has struck out 24.6% of the time in the last 30 days, which is toward the bottom of the league.

Given how Boston has been hitting recently, I expect Luzardo to pile up the punchouts at Fenway Park.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The oddsmakers have adjusted this total down to a flat 7.0, but I still think I’m going to take the UNDER.

Neither team can generate much offense right now, and these pitchers have been solid recently – especially Suarez.

The only potential fly in the ointment is Luzardo losing it again, but I’ll take that risk given the Red Sox’ recent games.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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