Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to keep up their winning ways as they hit the road starting with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

The Phils have turned a corner in recent weeks, winning six of their last eight games and 10 of their last 13 since firing Rob Thomson.

The Sox also made an early managerial change, and they found some change of fortune as well. However, they just lost two of three at home to the Rays after sweeping the Tigers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, May 12.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+113)

Red Sox +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Phillies -143

Red Sox +119

Total

8.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Phillies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 3.12 ERA)

Red Sox: TBD

Zack Wheeler has largely looked like himself since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in each of his three starts, with the Phillies winning each of those three games. The veteran racked up 10 strikeouts in six innings of two-run ball against the Sox last year.

The Red Sox have yet to name a starter for tonight, but Brayan Bello (2-4, 7.44 ERA) is expected to be used as the bulk reliever out of the bullpen. He threw seven innings of one-run ball following the opener last time out, but has still largely struggled this season.

Phillies vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NESN

Phillies record: 19-22

Red Sox record: 17-23

Phillies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)

Zack Wheeler has allowed just 11 hits through 17.1 innings in three starts this season. The Braves and Marlins both had three hits against him, with the A’s getting five hits in 6.1 innings last time out.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .235, which is the 10th-lowest in the league.

I’d consider taking Wheeler UNDER 4.5 hits allowed (+130) as well.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Phillies are starting to put it all together here in May, while the Red Sox are struggling again.

Philadelphia’s offense is still working its way out of the basement with its 170 runs in 41 games tied for the eighth-fewest in the league. However, that’s a lot better than Boston's 156 runs in 40 games, which is the fourth-lowest in MLB.

Wheeler gives the Phillies a huge advantage on the mound as well. I’d take the Phillies on the moneyline and -1.5 (+113) is worth a look.

Pick: Phillies -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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