Skip to main content
SI

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

Brandon Marsh and the Phillies are road underdogs in Boston.
Ryan Gilbert|
Brandon Marsh and the Phillies are road underdogs in Boston.
Brandon Marsh and the Phillies are road underdogs in Boston. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

In this story:

Boston Red SoxPhiladelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to connect four wins together when they continue their series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia took the series opener 2-1 on Tuesday night behind a strong outing by Zack Wheeler, and Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run in his fifth straight game.

The Sox look to bounce back tonight with Sonny Gray on the mound.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 13.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Phillies +1.5 (-186)
  • Red Sox -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

  • Phillies +109
  • Red Sox -131

Total

  • 9.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Phillies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

  • Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.89 ERA)
  • Red Sox: Sonny Gray (3-1, 3.54 ERA)

Andrew Painter has struggled in his first season in the majors, and just had the worst start of his career. The A’s tagged him for eight runs on seven hits (three home runs) in just 3.2 innings last time out. He allowed eight runs in 10.2 innings across his previous two starts.

Sonny Gray returned from a hamstring injury to throw five shutout innings against the Tigers last week. He made one start against the Phillies last year with the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on eight hits in just 3.1 innings nearly one year ago today.

Phillies vs. Red Sox How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, May 13
  • Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NESN
  • Phillies record: 20-22
  • Red Sox record: 17-24

Phillies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

  • Brandon Marsh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)

If you asked a fan to name who’s leading the league in batting average, it might take them more than a few guesses to get to Brandon Marsh. The Phillies outfielder is batting .350 this season, and he’s not showing signs of slowing down.

Marsh has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games, six of his last seven, and eight of his last 10 contests. He’s hit that mark in two-thirds of his games this season.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox are really struggling offensively right now. They’ve scored just 12 runs in their last six games, including one run in each of their last two contests.

Boston may be able to beat up on Painter, but I can’t back the Sox as home favorites. Instead, I’ll go with the Phillies as road underdogs as they look to continue their climb back to .500.

Pick: Phillies +109

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what. 

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

Share on XFollow rgilbertsop
Home/Betting