Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to connect four wins together when they continue their series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia took the series opener 2-1 on Tuesday night behind a strong outing by Zack Wheeler, and Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run in his fifth straight game.

The Sox look to bounce back tonight with Sonny Gray on the mound.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 13.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-186)

Red Sox -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Phillies +109

Red Sox -131

Total

9.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Phillies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.89 ERA)

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (3-1, 3.54 ERA)

Andrew Painter has struggled in his first season in the majors, and just had the worst start of his career. The A’s tagged him for eight runs on seven hits (three home runs) in just 3.2 innings last time out. He allowed eight runs in 10.2 innings across his previous two starts.

Sonny Gray returned from a hamstring injury to throw five shutout innings against the Tigers last week. He made one start against the Phillies last year with the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on eight hits in just 3.1 innings nearly one year ago today.

Phillies vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NESN

Phillies record: 20-22

Red Sox record: 17-24

Phillies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Marsh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)

If you asked a fan to name who’s leading the league in batting average, it might take them more than a few guesses to get to Brandon Marsh. The Phillies outfielder is batting .350 this season, and he’s not showing signs of slowing down.

Marsh has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games, six of his last seven, and eight of his last 10 contests. He’s hit that mark in two-thirds of his games this season.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox are really struggling offensively right now. They’ve scored just 12 runs in their last six games, including one run in each of their last two contests.

Boston may be able to beat up on Painter, but I can’t back the Sox as home favorites. Instead, I’ll go with the Phillies as road underdogs as they look to continue their climb back to .500.

Pick: Phillies +109

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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