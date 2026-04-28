Phillies' World Series Odds Aren't Impacted After Rob Thomson Firing

The Philadelphia Phillies' slow start to the 2026 season has finally claimed a casualty.

Philadelphia fired manager Rob Thomson after a 9-19 start, which included nine losses in the team's last 10 games. The Phillies are currently fourth in the NL East and have the worst run differential (minus-54) in MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson, sources told ESPN. Don Mattingly will take over as interim manager. First on the news was @MattGelb. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 28, 2026

Despite that, Philadelphia remains in the top 10 in the odds to win the World Series this season at +2800 (tied with the Milwaukee Brewers). There's a long way to go in the 2026 MLB season, and DraftKings has Philly at +180 to make the playoffs in the National League.

Thomson was 350-270 during his time with the Phils, leading the team to the playoffs in every season, including a World Series appearance in 2022. However, the Phils have won just two playoff games over the last two seasons (2024 and 2025) and they were headed in the wrong direction in 2026.

The Phillies have relieved Rob Thomson of his duties as manager. pic.twitter.com/Jp523BrbV5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 28, 2026

There's a ton of time for Philly to turn around the season, but some of the squad's numbers are extremely concerning. The Phillies are 28th in MLB in ERA, 28th in runs scored, 29th in batting average and 29th in OPS.

It's interesting that Thomson's firing didn't move the Phillies' odds up or down, as it seems the betting market isn't quite ready to give up on a team that has been a perennial playoff contender in the National League.

Still, Philly is second in the odds to win the NL East (+550) despite being 10.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves before the calendar flips until May. Philadelphia is favored at home on Tuesday night in a series-opening matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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