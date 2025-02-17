Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff Odds Nearing Rock Bottom at All-Star Break
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 season.
After struggling without Kevin Durant early on in the season, the Suns are just struggling as a whole now, and they've ran out of ways to truly improve their team when the NBA season resumes out of the All-Star break.
Phoenix is the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference and has lost three games in a row, putting into question whether or not it will make the playoffs. After earning the No. 6 seed in the West last season, the Suns are simply fighting for a play-in tournament spot in the 2024-25 campaign.
Even if they do finish in the top-10 in the West, oddsmakers are far from sold that they'll turn that into a playoff berth.
Phoenix Suns Playoff Odds for 2024-25 NBA Season
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are just +380 to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 20.83 percent). The Suns are just 20th in the NBA in net rating this season, and they have won just three of their last 10 games, falling to 26-28 on the season.
The one saving grace for the Suns is that they are 24-17 when Kevin Durant plays this season and 2-11 when he doesn't. So, if Durant stays healthy the rest of the regular season, there is a chance Phoenix can win at a higher rate and sneak into the playoffs.
However, the play-in field in the West is loaded right now with Golden State adding Jimmy Butler, Dallas hopefully getting Anthony Davis back by the postseason and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing better as of late even with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo out.
Phoenix is five games out of the No. 6 seed -- which seems nearly impossible for the team to reach this season -- and 1.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the conference.
For a team that is 25th in defensive rating, the Suns need to turn things around on that end of the floor especially if they want to make a playoff run. If they don't, Phoenix may need to revisit the Kevin Durant trade talks that it had ahead of the deadline this coming summer.
