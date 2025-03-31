Phoenix Suns' Playoff Odds Tank Following Kevin Durant's Ankle Injury
The 2024-25 season has not gone as planned for the Phoenix Suns, and things got even worse on Sunday night.
In a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, the Suns lost Kevin Durant to a nasty ankle injury, and it's possible he could miss time -- potentially the rest of the regular season -- depending upon the severity of the injury.
After the game, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said Durant will undergo and MRI and will not travel with the team to begin its road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks -- three of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
As a result of Durant's injury, the Suns' odds to make the playoffs have gone in the tank at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The current No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix is now +1300 to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 7.14 percent). Phoenix has dropped three games in a row after Sunday's loss to Houston, and it's now 1.5 games back of the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in tournament spot in the West.
If Durant is out for any time for the rest of the regular season, the Suns likely going to only dig themselves a further hole -- and one they probably won't get out of. This season, Phoenix is just 2-11 without Durant in the lineup.
The Suns' chances are viewed as a massive long shot when you look at the teams ahead of them as well. Sacramento is +340 to make the playoffs and the No. 9-seeded Dallas Mavericks are +550 to make the playoffs -- much better numbers than the Suns.
