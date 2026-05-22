Pirates vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Toronto Blue Jays return home for a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates after an up-and-down road trip.

The Jays won two of three in Detroit before dropping their first two games at Yankee Stadium. However, they finished the series with two victories to get back on track.

Pittsburgh also won its last two games, but lost four straight prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Blue Jays on Friday, May 22.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-156)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Pirates +139

Blue Jays -168

Total

8.0 (Over -110/Under -109)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-5, 5.14 ERA)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.45 ERA)

Bubba Chandler has yet to put together some really strong starts recently. Since throwing six innings of one-run ball against the Rays on April 17, he’s allowed 17 ER in 22 IP across his last five starts.

Kevin Gausman got back on track last time out with six shutout innings against the Tigers. It was much-needed after allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits in 4.2 innings against the Rays.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SNP, SN1

Pirates record: 26-24

Blue Jays record: 23-27

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Kevin Gausman UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-153)

Kevin Gausman came out of the gate strong this season with two double-digit strikeout performances to open the year. However, those came against the A’s and Rockies, and he hasn’t come close to those strikeout numbers since then.

The veteran has 32 strikeouts in 45.1 innings across his last eight starts. He’s had five or fewer strikeouts in all of those outings, so we have a bit of a buffer here at UNDER 6.5.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I’m going to lay the juice with the Blue Jays at home on Friday night. The run line is an option as well, but the Jays haven’t had many blowout wins as of late.

Gausman simply gives Toronto a big advantage on the mound against Chandler and the Pirates. After two big wins to close out their series at Yankee Stadium, the Jays should be able to carry that momentum into a weekend series at home against an overperforming Pirates team.

Pick: Blue Jays -168

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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