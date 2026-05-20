Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Pittsburgh Pirates are showing who they really are.

After a hot start to the season, they just got swept at home by the Phillies and lost their series opener on the road to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ improbable start continues. They’ve won four of five and five of seven to improve to 28-19 on the year.

St. Louis already swept the Pirates once this year, and it was a four-game series in Pittsburgh.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, May 20.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+158)

Cardinals +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Pirates -102

Cardinals -118

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-2, 2.10 ERA)

Carmen Mlodzinski started the year strong with 4 ER in 20.1 IP in his first four starts. Then he allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in 13.2 innings in his next three outings, but has bounced back with two runs in each of his last two starts. This will be his first start against the Cardinals this season after allowing 4 ER in 12.2 IP in three starts last year.

Michael McGreevy has settled in nicely as of late. He’s allowed 2 ER in 24 IP across his last four starts, going six innings each time. He made one start against the Pirates last year, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Pirates vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNP, CARD

Pirates record: 24-24

Cardinals record: 28-19

Pirates vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael McGreevy OVER 17.5 Outs (-108)

McGreevy has been fantastic in his last four starts, going six innings in each outing. He’s now gone OVER 17.5 outs in six of his nine starts this season.

The Pirates didn’t score a run in their final two games against the Phillies and only broke through against Matt Liberatore in the fifth last night. I think McGreevy can keep the Pirates at bay and get another quality start tonight.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

This might be one of my favorite picks on tonight’s slate.

The Cardinals are still surging and the Pirates are spiraling. McGreevy gives St. Louis at least a slight advantage on the mound, and Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t been up to snuff as of late.

Maybe the Pirates find their groove again at some point, but they aren’t deep enough yet to truly compete. That’s not to say that the Cardinals are, but Pittsburgh is already in freefall while St. Louis is still hanging strong.

Pick: Cardinals -118

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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