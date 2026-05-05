Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping that a return home can get them going. They won just one game on their six-game road trip, including a sweep against the Cubs over the weekend.

On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Pirates are coming off a home sweep against the Reds to end their five-game losing streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, May 5.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-175)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Pirates +119

Diamondbacks -143

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-3, 4.97 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.03 ERA)

Bubba Chandler is struggling a bit in the early stages of his MLB career. He’s only had one or two decent outings, but he’s allowed 9 ER on 10 H and 7 BB in 9 IP across his last two starts – both losses.

Eduardo Rodriguez had a good first three starts to the season, allowing just 1 ER in 18 innings, but he’s now allowed 10 ER in 14.2 IP across his last three starts. He’ll look to get back on track at home against the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, ARID

Pirates record: 19-16

Diamondbacks record: 16-17

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Bubba Chandler OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+131)

While Bubba Chandler has struggled at times this season, he’s still showing off his strikeout stuff. He has 27 strikeouts in 29 innings this season, including six punchouts in five innings last time out.

Chandler has had 6, 4, 4, 3, 4, and 6 strikeouts in his starts this season, so while OVER 3.5 (-172) is the safer play, I think it’s worth going up to OVER 4.5 given the price and opponent.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I don’t really trust either of these teams in the long run, but the Pirates are hot right now. Pittsburgh outscored the Reds 26-8 before its 1-0 win in the series finale on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have scored just 10 runs during their four-game losing streak, and lost 13-2 to the Brewers prior to that. Arizona is just 2-7 in its last nine games overall.

This game should be closer to a pick’em, so give me the Pirates as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Pirates +119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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