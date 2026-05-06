Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get back on track when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

The Snakes shut out the Pirates 9-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night, and Skenes is coming off a shaky outing himself.

Pittsburgh is still 19-17 on the season and 8-8 on the road, while Arizona is back up at 17-17 overall and 10-6 at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 6.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+129)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Pirates -126

Diamondbacks +104

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-2, 2.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka (4-1, 4.70 ERA)

After posting an ERA under 2.00 in each of his first two seasons, Skenes’ ERA has ballooned all the way up to 2.91 through seven starts this year. He allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in his last start against the Reds. The youngster made two starts against the Diamondbacks last season, allowing no runs on seven hits with one walk and 16 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.

Michael Soroka is looking to bounce back from a really rough outing. The Brewers tagged him for eight runs on 10 hits in just three innings on April 30. That came after Soroka had a few solid outings against the White Sox, Blue Jays, and Phillies. The veteran hasn’t pitched against the Pirates since 2019 when he was with Atlanta.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, ARID

Pirates record: 19-17

Diamondbacks record: 17-17

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+116)

Skenes went OVER 6.5 strikeouts in both starts against the Diamondbacks last season, and has done so in each of his last two starts as well. The right-hander is starting to get that strikeout stuff back, which is bad news for the Diamondbacks and rest of the league.

You can play it safe and take OVER 5.5 (-173) if you so choose, as he topped out at six strikeouts in two earlier starts this season, but I’ll take these plus odds for Skenes to get up to at least seven against the Snakes.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The Pirates swept the Reds prior to getting shut out last night in Arizona. They now have Skenes on the mound against a washed up Soroka, and the line is only -126?

It’s not as if the Diamondbacks have been hot themselves. They lost four straight prior to last night’s win, scoring 10 runs in that span.

Give me Skenes and the Pirates as short favorites tonight in Arizona.

Pick: Pirates -126

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.