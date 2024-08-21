Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet the Underdog?)
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers are playing a rubber match in their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Texas.
Both teams are under .500 and well outside of the playoff picture in their respective leagues, but a strong finish to the regular season could give them a slight chance at a wild card spot.
Pittsburgh is giving Domingo German his first start of the 2024 season on Wednesday, but will he have a long leash against the defending World Series champs?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-166)
- Rangers -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +130
- Rangers: -155
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Pirates vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Domingo German (0-0, 3.00 ERA)
- Texas: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.20 ERA)
Pirates vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Pirates record: 59-66
- Rangers record: 58-59
Pirates vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Domingo German: This is the first start of the season for former New York Yankee Domingo German, who has allowed two runs in three relief appearances. German’s control has been a bit of an issue so far this season – he’s given up three walks and two hit by pitches in just six innings.
Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney: The Rangers have struggled in Heaney’s outings this season, going just 8-17 straight up, and he’s allowed at least four runs in four of his last five outings. A fly-ball pitcher, Heaney is prone to high homer numbers (he’s given up 18 this season), allowing at least one in each of his August starts.
Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I'm reluctantly betting the underdog in this matchup, as the Pirates will send veteran Domingo German to the mound for his first start of the 2024 season.
German has been fine in three outings out of the bullpen (3.00 ERA), but he also has struggled a bit with his command, walking three batters and hitting two more in 6.0 innings of work.
Still, I can't back the Texas Rangers when Andrew Heaney is on the bump. The lefty has a 4-13 record and 4.20 ERA, leading the Rangers to a 8-17 record in 25 outings. He's also allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts.
Pick: Pirates Moneyline (+130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.