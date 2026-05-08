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Pistons' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Taking Commanding 2-0 Lead Over Cavs

Detroit is making a push to be the favorite in the East.
Peter Dewey|
The Detroit Pistons and guard Cade Cunningham are fourth in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
The Detroit Pistons and guard Cade Cunningham are fourth in the odds to win the NBA Finals. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

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Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have turned in back-to-back masterful defensive performances to take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the NBA Finals odds are on the rise as a result.

Detroit is now +1500 to win the title, sitting behind on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-170), San Antonio Spurs (+425) and the New York Knicks (+750). The Pistons are way ahead of the Cavs (+5000) and Philadelphia 76ers (+12000) who have both yet to win a game in the conference semifinals.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings also have the Pistons set at -400 to win their series with Cleveland, which translates to an implied probability of 80 percent.

After their Game 2 win, the Pistons have a defensive rating of 103.0 this postseason, which is behind only the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit was also the No. 2 defense in the regular season, and it ended up securing the No. 1 seed in the East because of it.

The Cavs are 0-5 on the road in the playoffs, so Detroit is certainly in a great spot with a 2-0 lead -- and home-court advantage -- in this series. The Pistons are still behind the Knicks in the odds to win the NBA Finals, but they've clearly separated themselves as the No. 4 team in this market.

In Game 3, Detroit is a 4.5-point underdog in the opening odds, so oddsmakers are expected -- at least for now -- the Cavs to get back into the series a bit on Saturday.

After falling behind 3-1 against Orlando in the first round, Detroit has now won five games in a row, making it one of the hottest teams in the entire playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

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