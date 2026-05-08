Pistons' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Taking Commanding 2-0 Lead Over Cavs

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have turned in back-to-back masterful defensive performances to take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the NBA Finals odds are on the rise as a result.

Detroit is now +1500 to win the title, sitting behind on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-170), San Antonio Spurs (+425) and the New York Knicks (+750). The Pistons are way ahead of the Cavs (+5000) and Philadelphia 76ers (+12000) who have both yet to win a game in the conference semifinals.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings also have the Pistons set at -400 to win their series with Cleveland, which translates to an implied probability of 80 percent.

After their Game 2 win, the Pistons have a defensive rating of 103.0 this postseason, which is behind only the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit was also the No. 2 defense in the regular season, and it ended up securing the No. 1 seed in the East because of it.

The Cavs are 0-5 on the road in the playoffs, so Detroit is certainly in a great spot with a 2-0 lead -- and home-court advantage -- in this series. The Pistons are still behind the Knicks in the odds to win the NBA Finals, but they've clearly separated themselves as the No. 4 team in this market.

In Game 3, Detroit is a 4.5-point underdog in the opening odds, so oddsmakers are expected -- at least for now -- the Cavs to get back into the series a bit on Saturday.

After falling behind 3-1 against Orlando in the first round, Detroit has now won five games in a row, making it one of the hottest teams in the entire playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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