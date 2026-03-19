Pistons' NBA Finals Odds Take Hit After Cade Cunningham Injury Update

The Detroit Pistons' NBA Finals chances were dealt a major blow on Thursday morning.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung and is set to miss extended time with the injury. The Pistons guard was lifted just five minutes into the team's last game against Washington, and he was ruled out for Thursday's game before Charania's report on the extent of his injury.

Just in: Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JIHABIIOY5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2026

Even though the Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, they've fallen to +2500 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. Detroit is now seventh in the NBA Finals odds, sitting behind other Eastern Conference contenders like the Boston Celtics (+550), Cleveland Cavaliers (+1400) and New York Knicks (+1600).

Detroit has just a 3.5-game lead on Boston for the No. 1 seed in the East, and it could tumble down the standings if Cunningham misses multiple weeks. Detroit is 5-2 this season when Cunningham sits, but it has struggled in recent weeks, posting a 9-6 record over its last 15 games while falling to 11th in net rating during that stretch.

With Boston surging since Jayson Tatum returned to the lineup, it's certainly possible that at least the Celtics will catch the Pistons in the standings.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Charania reported on Thursday that the Pistons are hoping for the "best-case scenario" and that Cunningham will be able to return for the start of the playoffs. However, it appears his status is at least in question for the first round, which makes Detroit an extremely risky team to bet on in the futures market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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