Pistons' NBA Finals Odds Tank After Game 4 Loss to Orlando; Now Underdogs to Win Series

The Detroit Pistons' 2025-26 season is hanging in the balance, and the betting market has finally dropped the team's odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Pistons came into the playoffs at +2800 to win the NBA Finals, and they hovered around that number despite losing two of their first three games against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic. After winning 60 games to take the top spot in the Eastern Conference in the regular season, the Pistons were getting the benefit of the doubt in the betting market heading into Game 4 -- where they were favored by 2.5 points.

However, a disastrous Game 4 performance, where Detroit scored just 88 points and shot 37.8 percent from the field, has officially dropped the Pistons to underdogs to win this first-round series. DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Pistons at +210 to win this first-round matchup (they'd need to win three games in row) and +4500 to win the NBA Finals. Detroit is eighth in the odds to win the Finals, somehow still ahead of Atlanta (+15000) and Orlando (+15000).

Bettors should stay away from Detroit at this price, as there are only 13 teams that have erased a 3-1 deficit in league history (4.4 percent of the time). Even if the Pistons joined that group of teams, they likely would be underdogs against Boston, Cleveland or New York in a potential matchup later on in the playoffs.

Detroit has the worst offensive rating of any team in the playoffs, and the lack of a secondary ball-handler has been evident against an Orlando team that is playing its best defensive basketball of the 2025-26 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as 9.5-point favorites at home in Game 5, and it's worth noting that Detroit did win by double digits at home in Game 2. That was the first home playoff win for the franchise since the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Eastern Conference clearly seems to be Boston's to lose, as the C's (up 3-1 on the Philadelphia 76ers) are +475 to win the NBA Finals, well ahead of Cleveland (+1800) and New York (+2800).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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