Pistons NBA Finals Odds Tank, Cavs Rise After Surprise Game 5 Road Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally won a game on the road in the playoffs and have pushed their NBA Finals odds up decisively as a result.

Their gain is the Detroit Pistons loss.

After earning a 117-113 comeback win over the Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Cleveland’s first win away from home in the postseason, the Cavs are now +3000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. They were +3500 coming into the game and were +4500 before winning Game 4 earlier in the week.

They are still far behind the New York Knicks (+550) in the Eastern Conference and also trail the Oklahoma City Thunder (-180) and San Antonio Spurs (+340) in the overall market, but this is the first time Cleveland has been above Detroit in the playoffs.

The top-seeded Pistons, meanwhile, saw their odds tank. They were +2500 heading into Game 5, but are now +6000 after falling behind 3-2 in the series. The only team with worse odds is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are +15000 and also down 3-2 against the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Cleveland hosts the Pistons in Game 6 on Friday night. It’s undefeated at home in the playoffs this year. If it wins, it will face the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Currently, New York is -225 to win the East versus +280 for the Cavs. It’s safe to assume oddsmakers are baking in the Cavs winning with these odds.

The Cavs trailed the Pistons early in Game 5 and looked sloppy, turning the ball over and allowing Detroit to have room to shoot from deep, which it capitalized on. Cleveland was still down nine with less than three minutes remaining, but went on a 9-0 run at the end of regulation to tie it. That momentum continued in overtime.

The Cavs were 1-2 against the Knicks this season, but did win their most recent game.

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