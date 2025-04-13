Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks face off on ESPN on Sunday, but neither team can move up in the standings in the Eastern Conference.
Detroit is locked into the No. 6 seed and will face the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks, on the other hand, will play the Indiana Pacers in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup.
As a result, the Bucks are likely sitting Giannis Antetokounmpo (doubtful) in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -9 (-112)
- Bucks +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -380
- Bucks: +300
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pistons record: 44-37
- Bucks record: 47-34
Pistons vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Ausar Thompson – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – doubtful
- AJ Green – doubtful
- Kyle Kuzma – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Brook Lopez – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – doubtful
- Bobby Portis – out
- Taurean Prince – doubtful
- Ryan Rollins – probable
- Jericho Sims – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – doubtful
Pistons vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: With so many players up in the air for this game, there aren’t many props listed. Here are some players to watch in the prop market.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham
Since returning from a calf injury, Cunningham has scored over 30 points in three of his four games, averaging 33.0 points per contest during that stretch. He’s listed as probable for this game, so he could see a decent workload even though the Pistons are locked into the No. 6 spot.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma
With Damian Lillard out and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma could end up as the No. 1 option in the Bucks’ offense on Sunday.
Since being traded to Milwaukee, Kuzma is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3.
Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I’m backing the Pistons in this game, as Cunningham is set to at least suit up and the Pistons have a good chunk of their rotation players off the injury report in this one.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are more of a veteran team and seem to prefer having extra rest for their players ahead of the playoffs.
This season, the Pistons are 11-5 against the spread as road favorites, and I’d expect them to be in the mix to cover here with Giannis unlikely to play.
Pick: Pistons -9 (-112 at DraftKings)
