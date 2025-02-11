Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Pistons postseason push continues on Tuesday night in Chicago as the team faces the Bulls.
Detroit has won two in a row and has been incredibly competitive all season long, can the team build on its strong season to date with a road win against a rebuilding Bulls team that is off of back-to-back double-digit losses?
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup.
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons: -4 (-110)
- Bulls: +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -174
- Bulls: +146
Total: 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN
- Pistons Record: 27-26
- Bulls Record: 22-31
Pistons vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey - leg - OUT
Bulls Injury Report
- Ayo Dosunmu - illness - probable
- Lonzo Ball - illness - OUT
- Adama Sanogo - knee - OUT
Pistons vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons
Malik Beasley OVER 3.5 Three Pointers Made (-136)
The Pistons’ sixth man continues to shoot the cover off the ball, especially from the perimeter.
He is averaging more than nine three-point attempts per game while shooting nearly 41% and has gone over this number in four of the last five games, including when he made five of his 11 hree-pointers pointers against the Bulls on February 2nd.
This is a pure volume play on Beasley, who is averaging north of 27 minutes per game since the start of the new year and averaging about 10 attempts from deep per game.
The Bulls rank 29th in three-point attempts allowed per game, so I expect plenty of chances for Beasley.
Chicago Bulls
Josh Giddey UNDER 6.5 Assists (-132)
Giddey’s usage as a primary facilitator has slightly dwindled over the last stretch for the Bulls, who are in transition from the Zach Lavine era.
He averages north of 10 potential assists per game this season, but that’s down to nine over the last two weeks. On top of that, he’ll face a sturdy Pistons defense that is above league average and top 10 in opponents' assists allowed per game.
Gidey has failed to go over this number in five of the last six games. While the odds are shaded towards the under, I’m going to stick with the recent form of Giddey and go under his assists prop.
Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have been very impressive of late. Outside of the back-to-back wins against the Hornets and Sixers, the team lost at the buzzer to the Cavs and Hawks after beating the Bulls convincingly in addition to the Mavericks.
The group has been upgraded after covering as six-point home favorites against the Bulls on February 2nd, winning 127-119. Since then, the Bulls beat the Heat before losing by 19 to the Timberwolves and 21 to the Warriors.
The Pistons have been playing like a postseason team all season, and are playing at an incredibly high level in the short term, posting the seventh-highest net rating since February 1st.
The key in this one is the difference on the glass. The Pistons are a top-five rebounding group while the Bulls are 23rd in the same metric.
Look for Detroit to outclass Chicago on both sides of the floor and keep its postseason hopes in check with a road cover.
PICK: Pistons -4 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
