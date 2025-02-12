Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into their final matchup before the NBA’s All-Star break.
Detroit is favored on the road on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls, as both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Tuesday’s matchup between these squads wasn’t even close. Detroit won by 40 points, and it pushed Chicago down to 10 games under .500. Somehow, the Bulls are still the No. 10 seed in the East, but it feels like they’re going to end up outside of that range after selling at the trade deadline.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the second game in a row between these division rivals.
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -6 (-112)
- Bulls +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -245
- Bulls: +200
Total
- 236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 28-26
- Bulls record: 22-32
Pistons vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
We’re starting to see Ausar Thompson flash some of his insane athletic talent, as he’s averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last 12 games, clearing 16.5 rebounds and assists in each of his last six games.
Over that six-game stretch, Thompson is up to 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s undervalued at this number on Wednesday.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Matas Buzelis UNDER 12.5 Points (-125)
Even though he’s playing a bigger role as of late, Matas Buzelis has cleared 12.5 points in just six games this season and three of his last 10 matchups.
Buzelis has landed on 12 points quite a bit as of late, but his lack of shots (7.3 per game in his last 10) is really hard to trust against this Pistons team. Detroit is 10th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Chicago has dropped three games in a row, and it appears to be doing anything it can to end up in the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Chicago has also struggled at home, going just 10-18 straight up overall and 9-9-1 against the spread as home underdog.
Now, the Pistons come to town on a three-game winning streak, looking to build on a 4-2 against-the-spread record as an away favorite.
Oddsmakers are giving the Pistons a pretty major edge here, but I agree with it. Detroit won by 40 on Tuesday night, and it also had an eight-point win over the Bulls at home.
Over their last 10 games, the Pistons are ninth in the NBA in net rating while Chicago is 29th. There’s no way I’m trusting the Bulls – especially after they moved on from Zach LaVine at the deadline.
Pick: Pistons -6 (-112 at DraftKings)
